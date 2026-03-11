NFL GMs Suspect Major Foul Play From Ravens After $112 Million Pivot From Maxx Crosby Trade – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens face credibility backlash after controversial Maxx Crosby trade collapse

League executives question Ravens’ failed physical explanation, trust concerns emerge

Ravens quickly pivot, signing a $112M deal within hours

Maxx Crosby was on his way to the Baltimore Ravens with a confirmed agreement, but the events over the last few hours have raised suspicion. One medical changed everything, collapsing a blockbuster deal as the Ravens backed out. Following the incident, NFL analyst Jason La Canfora revealed that it had created a bad image for the franchise throughout the NFL.

“Just got off the phone with two GMs,” posted Jason La Canfora. “Neither one buying the Ravens failed physical narrative – not by a long shot. Good luck finding agents and teams to trust you in negotiations now. It’s not sitting well with the Raiders either. Coulda got further medicals on Crosby way sooner.”

Backing off from the trade has created a different scenario for the Ravens. Although La Canfora did not reveal the names of the NFL GMs with whom he held talks, it does not change the fact that trust seems to have become a major issue around the NFL when dealing with the Jesse Minter’s team.

The Raiders especially suffered, as they’d already been active in the free agent market, bringing in the likes of Matt Gay and others.

After a 4-13 season, the sun was slowly rising on the Raiders Nation with the hiring of Super Bowl winner Klint Kubiak as their head coach. Thanks to their awful season, they ended up with the number one draft pick in 2026.

After facing major quarterback issues throughout the season, they are widely expected to draft the top quarterback of this year, Fernando Mendoza. To make things sweeter, they were to receive two first-round picks (2026, 2027) in exchange for Crosby.

It was supposed to give them leverage in building a Super Bowl contender. Trading away Crosby would have helped them open up more cap space, around $30 million. Unfortunately, their dreams have now been crushed.

Unless they restructure a few contracts or release players, it seems their free agency and draft plans have taken a massive hit. To complicate matters further, the Ravens have already pursued another $112 million option, raising questions about the dealings.

The incident has potentially made things bitter between the two AFC franchises. Surprisingly, it has been almost a week since the trade was announced. That is where La Canfora raised the question.

The Ravens had plenty of time to check the medicals. But it was right around the time the Cincinnati Bengals revealed they are not going to use their franchise tag on defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is expected to now join his former divisional rivals.

Trey Hendrickson joins the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal

Within hours of diverting their attention from Maxx Crosby, the Ravens have got themselves a blockbuster deal. Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson has joined the Ravens, becoming a perfect replacement for Crosby.

“Ravens and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract,” reported Adam Schefter on X. “Hendrickson stays in the AFC North, and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season.”

The four-year contract is valued at $112 million, with $120 million being the maximum. His annual salary, which comes to $28 million and $60 million guaranteed, is among the top ten in the NFL. The DE will get $20 million as a signing bonus. Besides the base salary and the guarantees, he will also get a bonus of $500,000 for 8, 10, 12, and 14 sacks.

Hendrickson’s stats are also more impressive than the Raiders‘ DE. Since 2019, the former has recorded 79 sacks with a 12.3% pressure rate, while the latter has 69.5 sacks and 10.4% pressure rate.

The Ravens seem to have found their defensive pillar within their own division after league-wide chatter. Time will now tell if and when Maxx Crosby gets traded to another NFL team.