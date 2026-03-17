NFL Rumors: Eric DeCosta To Trade for $21.8M Defensive Stalwart After Signing Trey Hendrickson

Essentials Inside The Story Trade buzz persists despite the Philadelphia Eagles never announcing that they are open for trades

Baltimore Ravens eye defensive boost after failed Maxx Crosby deal and roster exits

Low 4% trade odds clash with rookie deal and rising value

Even after landing Trey Hendrickson, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense isn’t ready. To further enhance the pass-rush game, GM Eric DeCosta is rumored to be making another massive deal. Rumors have surfaced that the franchise could be looking to acquire a Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, who is a $21.8 million defensive star.

“JUST JN: The Baltimore #Ravens are one of the FAVORITES to trade for #Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter” according to MLFootball X post, “There is only a 4% chance that Carter is TRADED and it would be a historic haul, according to Polymarket. Carter is 24 years old and a 2x Pro Bowler & All-Pro.”

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Considering how important Jalen Carter is to the Philadelphia defense, this rumor has raised many eyebrows. In fact, the Eagles have never confirmed that they’re open to moving him.

“The Eagles have never made Jalen Carter available, and they have never shopped him,” Adam Schefter addressed the speculation on The Pat McAfee Show.

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If Eric DeCosta’s deal with the Eagles goes through, it would be a big boost to the Ravens’ front-line defense. The team is adding Carter to a roster that already includes a $115 million Hendrickson. The team had agreed to a deal for Maxx Crosby, ready to give up two first-round picks, but that did not go through due to concerns during the players’ medical.

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Meanwhile, the Ravens have been dealing with a handful of departures. Dre’Mont Jones left to join the New England Patriots in free agency, while David Ojabo is going to the Miami Dolphins. There is also a cloud of uncertainty about Nnamdi Madubuike’s future.

Regardless, Carter would be a proven upgrade. In his three years with the Eagles, he has registered 108 tackles and 13.5 sacks, not to mention two Pro Bowl appearances in three seasons. Even last season, 2025, when he played only 11 games, he still made a Pro Bowl appearance.

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This would not be the first time an NFL defensive star has been thrown into trade talks out of nowhere. In 2023, the Washington Commanders weren’t widely expected to part ways with both their edge rushers, yet by the deadline, Montez Sweat was suddenly on the move to the Chicago Bears.

Currently, Jalen Carter is on his rookie contract, a four-year, $21.8 million deal. His fifth year is an option for 2027, with a projected price tag of about $27.1 million. Based on his production, it has been more likely that the Eagles would retain him.

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If Baltimore can land the right pieces, their defense, ranked 24th last season overall, could see a major improvement. If a Carter deal doesn’t materialize, don’t be surprised if the Ravens turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to address the position instead.

The Baltimore Ravens’ biggest need in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are projected to have 11 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after compensatory selections were announced. They’ll be looking to improve their defensive front with some of those picks.

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One name to watch in the first round is Keldrick Faulk from the Auburn Tigers, who could bring strong run defense along with pass-rush upside. Meanwhile, Caleb Banks stood out at the Combine with elite athleticism. Other possible pass-rushing options include Akheem Mesidor, T.J. Parker, and Zion Young.

After losing several players in free agency, the Ravens may also look to strengthen their offensive line.

John Simpson could also be expected to be a major addition and step into the starting left guard role. Losing Tyler Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been a significant blow for the team.

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Linderbaum was a first-round pick in 2022 who turned into a standout, but he was more of an exception to the Ravens’ usual approach of developing centers taken in later rounds.

“I think we have a pretty good history of drafting centers,” Eric DeCosta said. “I could go back and probably give you four or five guys that we’ve drafted over the years that have ended up being some of the very best centers in the league. So, I’m confident we can do that.”

The Ravens could still bring in more competition for that spot through free agency or the draft. At pick No. 14 overall, Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State Nittany Lions football remains one of the most popular mock draft selections for Baltimore.

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For now, right guard looks like it will be a competition between Emery Jones Jr., who showed flashes late last season, and Andrew Vorhees, who started all 17 games last year.

In general, it appears that the Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with clear goals in mind for both sides of the ball. With multiple picks and some significant roster changes, it is clear that they will be working to strengthen their defensive front and rebuild depth on the offensive line.