NFL Rumors: John Harbaugh Eyes $15M Boost for Lamar Jackson Amid Concerning Update

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a potential exodus at tight end, and the key to stabilizing Lamar Jackson’s offense could lie with a player who has spent most of the season battling injuries. Isaiah Likely has recorded 10 catches for 103 yards in 5 games. But the tight end will become a free agent at the end of this season. So, does Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh think that Likely is worth keeping in Baltimore next year?

According to NFL Rumors, John Harbaugh may use the franchise tag, worth around $15 million, to keep Isaiah Likely in Baltimore. Could this be the boost Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson needs next season?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that multiple league executives expect Likely to perform well in free agency, as he is a “matchup problem” who can separate from coverage. Hence, the franchise tag is reasonable for Likely.

“Part of the equation: The tight end franchise tag in 2026 is very reasonable ($15.8 million),” wrote Fowler. “Some people I’ve talked to inside the league would not be surprised if Baltimore tags him, especially with its top three tight ends hitting free agency.”

So, as it turns out, John Harbaugh is facing a potential tight end exodus in Baltimore. By the end of this season, three tight ends: Mark Andrews, Charlie Kolar, and Isaiah Likely, will all become free agents. That’s a serious shake-up. While there’s no drama among the tight ends, it’s obvious that not all of them will stay in Baltimore.

This year, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are nearing the end of their rookie deals, while Mark Andrews will wrap up his four-year, $56 million contract. Among the trio, Likely was expected to be the next breakout tight end for John Harbaugh’s team. He was even offered a $13M extension deal this offseason. But that preseason injury in July threw him off course.

Nevertheless, Likely has been trying to get back on track. He recorded 56% of offensive snaps in the Ravens’ Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings and caught 2 passes for 17 yards. It’s progress – but is it enough to earn that $15M franchise tag? ESPN’s Matt Bowen certainly thinks so.

“Likely’s alignment versatility gives offensive playcallers more flexibility, and he has the catch-and-run traits to produce on high-percentage throws,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Bowen in a recent article. “Likely should be viewed as a “move” tight end who brings matchup upside.”

That kind of player can make the plays easier for Lamar Jackson, especially when the offense needs flexibility. Still, it’s worth remembering that Isaiah Likely has spent most of his time in Baltimore playing behind Mark Andrews, who leads John Harbaugh’s tight ends list this season with 5 touchdowns and 244 receiving yards. But even he’s been inconsistent, failing to top 35 yards in eight of nine games.

Charlie Kolar, on the other hand, is mostly a blocker and rarely targeted in Baltimore’s offense. Therefore, Isaiah Likely could be the No. 1 tight end in 2026 if Mark Andrews leaves. If Likely stays healthy, the opportunity is right there.

But while Harbaugh’s tight end dilemma may be sorting itself out, there’s another issue brewing with Lamar Jackson’s recent health update.

John Harbaugh gets a concerning update on Lamar Jackson’s injury

Lamar Jackson just returned from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, only to be hit with another setback. On September 28, the quarterback sustained a hamstring injury during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed three games, then returned to play a few days ago. But on November 12, Jackson missed practice with a knee problem. John Harbaugh, however, tried to downplay the severity of the issue.

“Some soreness coming out of the game,” said John Harbaugh. “He [Jackson] should be OK. I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow.”

Is this update a cause for concern for Baltimore fans? Maybe not yet. Lamar Jackson has already played two games since coming back. He has helped the team get its third straight win and stay in the hunt for the first position in the AFC North against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Against the Vikings, he threw for 176 yards and a touchdown, rushing nine times for 36 yards. He took some hard hits but still finished strong.

So, now it seems that John Harbaugh is being cautious, managing his star quarterback carefully as the team pushes toward the playoffs. Lamar Jackson’s absence from practice could simply be for recovery, not a sign of trouble. But one thing’s clear – the Ravens’ success in the next game against the Cleveland Browns depends heavily on Jackson’s health.