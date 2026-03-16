NFL Trade Rumors: Eric DeCosta Set To Target $44M Star To Help Lamar Jackson and Ravens’ Offense

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens exploring trade for $44M wide receiver with 117 career touchdowns

Ravens passing game ranked 27th with rushing yards ranking well

Rams post hints that 33-year-old is likely staying despite trade speculation

Just days after strengthening their defense by adding Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is now reportedly shifting his focus to the offense, with a potential move to acquire a $44 million Los Angeles Rams star being discussed. Even at 33, the wide receiver’s productive first season (14 touchdowns) in LA could help Lamar Jackson out.

“🚨#Ravens reportely called the #Rams to check availability on Davante Adams,” NFL Rumors posted on their X account.

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With the possibility of the Los Angeles Rams‘ wide receiver Davante Adams becoming available for trade, the Ravens are reportedly setting a target on bringing in the $44 million star.

Other than Zay Flowers, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark, no other receiver even touched 500 for the Ravens last season, with tight end Mark Andrews’ 422 yards being the closest. Surely Adams’ production of nearly 1,000 yards would add another reliable option for the star quarterback.

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The Ravens finished the 2025 regular season in the middle of the league in total offense, ranking 16th with 332.2 yards per game. Their biggest problem was in their passing game, where they ranked 27th, but their running game dominated the league, ranking second, thanks to Derrick Henry’s 1,500+ yard season.

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Adding Adams could potentially help address that imbalance. Last season, he recorded 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. Over the course of his career, he has surpassed 1,000 receptions for 12,633 yards and scored a whopping 117 touchdowns.

However, the big question remains whether the Rams would consider moving on from such a talented player. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Los Angeles has at least explored the idea because of salary cap concerns involving their wide receiver group.

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“So what if they’d made the trade for Brown? It would have left them with Puka Nacua (who’s eventually getting a significant second contract), Davante Adams (who’ll make $24 million in cash in 2026), and Brown (who’ll make $29 million this year),” Florio wrote. “Per a league source, the Rams, while talking about a possible trade for Brown, were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams.”

Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams that includes $26 million guaranteed. In 2026, he is set to earn $18 million with a $28 million cap hit. Releasing him would save $14 million but also leave $14 million in dead money, making such a move less likely.

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Despite the ongoing trade speculation, a recent update from the Rams has sparked new discussion among fans, with many believing it may hint that the team intends to keep Adams after all.

The LA Rams’ latest post suggests that Davante Adams is not leaving

Earlier in the offseason, head coach Sean McVay said that he had “no reason to believe” Adams wouldn’t be back with the Rams in 2026, and there have been no signs that the team has any trade plans.

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The Rams shared a throwback clip of McVay praising the six-time Pro Bowler during one of their first team meetings on X. The clip showed McVay introducing Adams to the team last offseason after he signed in free agency.

“Still not over this introduction from Coach [pinched fingers emoji],” The Rams post read on X.

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There is always a possibility that the Rams shared the clip intentionally to push back against rumors about trading Adams. Fans see the post as a sign that the Los Angeles Rams remain committed to Davante Adams.

Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14 despite missing the final three games of the 2025 regular season, making an immediate impact on the offense.

Even if the Rams explored a trade for A. J. Brown, it doesn’t necessarily mean they were also trying to move Adams.

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For now, the trade rumors are only beginning to circulate. With no official confirmation from the team, Adams appears set to enter the upcoming season with the Rams.