No Excuses Left For Lamar Jackson After John Harbaugh Told to Fix Struggling Offense

For the last six years, if you take playoff games out of the equation, nobody’s been more electric than Lamar Jackson. Sure, Patrick Mahomes owns January. But from September to December? That’s been Lamar’s time to shine. Whether it’s juking defenders out of their shoes or tossing lasers downfield, the guy’s been the heartbeat of The Charm City. But as we head into 2025, the shine doesn’t mean much unless it translates to wins that count.

Now, let’s not pretend Jackson hasn’t built a Hall-of-Fame resume already. He’s picked up two MVPs—and arguably deserved a third—snagged three First-Team All-Pro honors, and even led the league in passing TDs in 2019 and passer rating in 2024. Not to mention, he’s turned the quarterback rushing record book into a personal scrapbook. But when playoff football kicks off, the Ravens’ franchise QB hasn’t brought that same fire.

Still, that narrative needs some balance. No, Lamar hasn’t been bad. And yes, some playoff setbacks weren’t all on him—just ask Mark Andrews about that two-point drop. But the truth? Postseason, Lamar hasn’t been MVP Lamar. Warren Sharp from Sharp Football broke it down loud and clear: the offense has a bigger issue. “You’ve been horrible in close games. The track record shows you guys have been mind-bogglingly terrible in close games,” Warren said on The Vault podcast.

Digging into the numbers, the Ravens are 23-24 in one-score games since 2020—below .500 and sitting at 18th in the league. In contrast, their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are 37-15. That’s a 71% win rate in those tight moments. Even teams like the Chiefs (37-12) and Eagles (28-15) are dominating when the margin is razor thin. These aren’t just stats — they reflect a confidence and clutch gene the Ravens have been missing.

What’s worse is how those close losses ripple into the postseason. Losing to the Gardner Minshew-led Colts and Jameis Winston-led Browns? Those weren’t just ugly—they were costly. “It also creates, when you’re winning those close games during the season… confidence to the postseason,” Warren added. The Chiefs are 9-1 in one-score playoff games. That’s not luck. That’s a habit. And the Ravens? They’re wasting too much talent to be mediocre in the clutch.

Making things more urgent, Baltimore’s schedule this year is no cakewalk. They’ve got road games in Buffalo and Kansas City. They host the Rams and the Eagles. And if they want to host playoff games instead of traveling into the snow, these close ones need to turn into wins.

On top of it all, the defense has taken a hit. “10 or 11 weeks of just woeful defense on the back end,” Warren reminded. With Eddie Jackson gone, Marcus Williams walking, and rookies like Malachi Starks stepping in, the pressure’s higher on Lamar and the offense. No more passes. Not for Jackson. Not for Harbaugh. Fixing this mess starts now.

Lamar Jackson enters training camp with MVP momentum

So here we go again—another summer in Charm City, and Lamar Jackson’s name is right back in the MVP race. No surprise, really. Vegas oddsmakers have him at +500, trailing only Josh Allen. And when you look at last year’s stat sheet, it’s easy to see why. Lamar put up 4,172 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, just four picks, and topped the league with a 119.6 passer rating. Add 800+ rushing yards on top? That’s nightmare fuel for any defense.

Still, the end result? Same story. Another strong playoff run that fell just short of the Super Bowl. Yet Lamar’s postseason showing wasn’t the problem—he looked like the most dangerous weapon in the AFC, not named Mahomes. The spark was there. The explosion plays were there. Just not the final piece.

But this year, there’s real hope around The Flock. Lamar’s finally getting a full offseason under OC Todd Monken. And his growing chemistry with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman is starting to look like something special. Quietly, this locker room believes that 2025 might be the year they finally break through the AFC wall.

As Judy Battista asked on NFL Network, “Will Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump and win it all?” For Lamar, that narrative isn’t a distraction—it’s fuel. A third MVP would be historic. A Super Bowl? That’d silence every last critic.

And now, with contract talks looming? The pressure’s nothing new for No. 8. He’s never played it safe. He’s always played to prove something. And 2025 feels personal.