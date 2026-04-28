Ravens Not Alone in Offering NFL Lifeline to Diego Pavia, Insider Reveals

As the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia had high hopes for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, despite being eligible among the 257 selections, no team picked the 24-year-old. But then came the Baltimore Ravens, offering Pavia an opportunity to still play in the NFL by inviting him to their mini-camp. But according to insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are not the only team considering him.

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“Ravens’ mini-camp is this weekend, but there are other teams that have mini-camps the next weekend,” said Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show. “There are other teams that want to bring him in if the Ravens don’t sign him. So, there’s already a couple there that want to bring him in, also. So, he’s got a couple of invitations, and we’ll see where he winds up on a roster.”

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Schefter didn’t name any teams, but he noted that a few still want Diego Pavia. Although overlooking Pavia in the Draft has confused many, the franchises are no strangers to his capabilities as a QB. The 24-year-old had a standout 2025 season with Vanderbilt.

Leading the team to its first-ever 10-win season, Pavia racked up 3,539 passing yards, along with 29 passing touchdowns. Both stand as the new records in the school’s history. Yet, he went undrafted during the 2026 NFL Draft, and Pavia’s wrath was quite visible. As such, he also became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014.

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Imago November 8, 2025, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia 2 celebrates the teams win over Auburn at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20251108_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Watching a prospect like Pavia miss out on joining an NFL team, Deion Sanders came in with a supporting message. The legendary cornerback wanted the 24-year-old to fuel this rejection as a means to prove everyone wrong when an opportunity comes up.

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“I believe in you, my man! Stay strong and don’t let up,” wrote Sanders on X. “Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much love and god bless you.”

However, there could also be a reason behind Deion Sanders’ special message for Pavia. Just last year, his son, Shedeur Sanders, went through a similar roller coaster of emotions. Despite being projected as a top prospect, Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

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However, Diego Pavia didn’t even get picked in the later rounds like Shedeur Sanders. The Baltimore Ravens have now invited the 24-year-old to participate in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. In return, Pavia has reportedly accepted the offer and will join the Ravens’ camp from May 2, 2026.

The Ravens already have Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as their two standout quarterbacks. Surely, there is room for a third QB, but everything will depend on Pavia’s trial camp. Amid that, the 24-year-old has also been advised to leave football altogether and has ventured into a new sport.

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Diego Pavia gets linked to a WWE move

The reason behind the NFL teams’ decision not to pick Diego Pavia could be anything. Many analysts believe his off-field activities were a major contributing factor to his draft slide.

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For losing the Heisman Trophy to Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza, Pavia posted a profane message on his Instagram Stories directed at the voters. He said: “F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT… FAMILY FOR LIFE.” So, adding this reason with many other concerns, USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza believes there is another sport where Pavia could thrive.

“While you can’t entirely rule out a professional football career for Pavia, the odds are stacked against him,” said USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza. “It could cause a career pivot if it doesn’t work out. Luckily, there is a place where he could thrive, and there’s proof it could work: wrestling.”

Mendoza also cited Diego Pavia’s wrestling pedigree as a reason behind his assessment. Pavia is a former New Mexico state wrestling champion in high school. Also, historically, there have been notable examples such as Bill Goldberg, who played 14 regular-season games for the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive tackle. During this time, he also became close friends with Deion Sanders.

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Currently, Pavia’s link to WWE is just speculation. Amid that, he has an opportunity to join the NFL as an undrafted free agent by impressing the head honchos of the Baltimore Ravens during minicamp.