Ravens OC Todd Monken Clears Stance on Lamar Jackson Following Rumored Role in John Harbaugh Firing

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 8, 2026 | 9:06 PM EST

As Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken entered his third season, many expected quarterback Lamar Jackson’s growth to hit another level. Instead, Baltimore’s offense regressed. Reports even suggested that the relationship between Jackson and Monken had become strained. However, Monken made it clear that there were no internal rifts between the QB and his coaches in Baltimore.

“Lamar and I, to me, had a good relationship,” Todd Monken said on the Ryan Ripkley Show. “Could’ve been better, of course. Lamar and I never had an issue. I don’t know where that comes from. I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship. I never saw that. I never saw coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never, not one time. So, any of that would be news to me. But I don’t know how people feel.”

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

