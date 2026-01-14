Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Announces Plans to Sell Franchise After Explaining John Harbaugh’s Firing

The ongoing season has been full of shocking updates for the Baltimore Ravens fans. While the team recently decided to conclude its 18-year-long partnership with John Harbaugh, another revelation now comes directly from the owner, Steve Bisciotti. According to the 65-year-old, carrying the franchise as a legacy wouldn’t be a “healthy” decision for his family, and therefore, the long-term goals under his leadership remain distorted.

“I’m not passing it down to the family,” he said in a recent press conference. “I made that decision 25 years ago. I don’t think that’s healthy for my family.”

Further highlighting his current aspirations with the franchise, he added: “I want to win a couple of SBs and get the hell out.”

Steve Bisciotti’s journey with the Baltimore Ravens began in 2000, when he acquired a 49 percent stake in the team from then-owner Art Modell. The deal cost him around $325 million for that minority share. He exercised an option to buy the remaining shares and became the majority owner on April 9, 2004, after purchasing the remaining 51 percent of the company.

The renowned owner earned his fortune in staffing and recruiting. He founded Aerotek, along with lending a hand in the growth of the Allegis Group, and his ownership of the Ravens is part of that broader business success. His entry as the owner turned out to be quite profitable, as the team secured notable results right from the season he moved in.

The franchise won two Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl XXXV in the 2000 season (shortly after his initial investment) and Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. The Ravens reached the NFL playoffs 16 times and won eight AFC North division titles during his tenure as a leader. While their head coach, John Harbaugh, was present through many of these achievements, Bisciotti didn’t back down from admitting how it was a difficult decision to make and convey.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti opens up on John Harbaugh’s emotional split

It wasn’t in the Batimore Ravens’ plans to part ways with John Harbaught but the team’s current situation and requirements made it mandatory. The owner Steve Bisciotti recently stepped forward to address the diffculties of parting ways with not just a team member but a true friend. Harbaugh stepped into the picture for the Ravens in back in 2008 and the team’s performance experieced a massive hike.

“I just hope you respect me enough to know that 100%, my instincts told me that this was the time,” Bisciotti said, during the aforementioned press conference. “I may be right, I may be wrong, but I did it because I’m in charge of doing it. We love John like a brother, and it was really the most difficult decision that we made. But we made it. It’s the big picture. We want the Ravens to succeed. I felt it was the right time to make the change. If not now, when?””

The decision came after the Ravens missed the playoffs in the ongoing season, finishing with an 8–9 record and losing a heartbreaking Week 18 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers that cost them a postseason spot. The 2025 result was a step back from 12–5 and an AFC North title in 2024, where the Ravens still fell short in the playoffs. While the current scenario holds almost seven new head coach openings, Harbaugh has enough time and options to plan his career ahead.