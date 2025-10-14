Ravens Owners to Consider Harsh John Harbaugh Decision if Lamar Jackson Can’t Deliver, CBS Predicts

The Baltimore Ravens came into the 2025 NFL with high aspirations, especially from John Harbaugh. But those dreams seem to be shattering following Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens have now fallen to a 1-5 start that no one in Baltimore saw coming. Since the beginning of the season, the only bright spot in the Ravens’ campaign came in week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. But now, after four straight losses, frustration is growing in the Ravens camp.

Baltimore is spiraling with a defense that allowed an average of 37+ points in four games, and the offense has struggled badly without Lamar Jackson. With the pressure already claiming jobs in the league after the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan on Monday, the spotlight is likely to shine brightly on him as well.

Though Harbaugh’s career record stands strong at 173-109 (0.613), the clouds of uncertainty loom over Baltimore’s head coach. The frustration appeared to hit a breaking point on Sunday when fans at the M&T Bank Stadium made their feelings loud and clear. After Tyler Hugbee’s touchdown put the Rams up 17-3, “Fire Harbaugh” chants echoed through the stadium in the second half. As CBS’s Jeff Kerr states, “The pressure is on Harbaugh and the Ravens to go at least 4-1 in those games with a healthy Jackson, or there will be discussion if he’ll get a year 19 in Baltimore.”

“We’ve got ‘fire Harbaugh’ chants in Baltimore after that Tyler Higbee touchdown. Less than five minutes into the second half and the Rams are up 17-3,” Rams insider Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reported.

The pressure couldn’t be any higher. However, the good news is that Jackson is expected to return soon, and the post-bye schedule (Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets) gives Baltimore a real shot to turn things around, at least on paper.

Can Lamar Jackson save John Harbaugh’s future?

The Baltimore Ravens are in a difficult spot, and the numbers paint a bleak picture. They rank last of the 32 teams in the NFL in terms of points per game, giving up 32.3. The Bills, Lions, and Chiefs account for a combined 67.2 points. All three of these teams have defeated the Ravens under John Harbaugh. After seeing such scary stats, it’s getting harder to defend a coach in his 18th season. He has also not been able to get Lamar Jackson, one of the highest-paid players in the league ($260 million), to a Super Bowl.

Jackson’s numbers tell part of this story. With him being featured in just four matches this season, he racked up 869 yards (28th), 10 touchdowns (9th), and 1 interception. Jackson will be returning from a hamstring injury that he sustained during the Chiefs’ game, which restricted his appearances. His stats simply show that the talent is there, but the wins aren’t following. This has even compelled the experts to weigh in.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back while discussing Baltimore’s sluggish start recently. He questioned Harbaugh, without blaming his coaching skills, about what it takes to run the Ravens effectively, especially when the playoff success keeps getting distant to both him and Jackson. “How many people get to have Lamar Jackson as a quarterback? You said on many occasions, he’s playing like an MVP,” Smith said.

“He’s already won two MVPs. Yes, he was a runner-up last year to Josh Allen. He was having an MVP caliber year statistically, before he went down this year, the brother’s all world, and somehow, some way, you can’t seem to get over the hump with him.”

Lamar’s return makes it a bit dicey if he can keep the scoreboard running. He is coming from an injury that could have turned into a serious setback for him and Baltimore. If he fails to do so, Harbaugh is likely to come under heavy scrutiny.