The Baltimore Ravens have been subjected to immense criticism, whether it is related to cornerback Marlon Humphrey making an inappropriate comment or to one of the Ravens’ players’ wives mouthing bad words about Baltimore in general. The situation has turned into an ugly situation for both of the individual entities.

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“My apology is staying up because I meant every word of it and I think that it’s important to keep that up and make sure people know that I am taking accountability for this,” the Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil’s wife, Allie Neuzil said. “I am sorry for what was said and for offending people. People were offended by this, so there’s no question about it, no ifs and buts.”

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Neuzil husband, Ryan, was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Ravens on NFL trade deadline day to bolster the Ravens’ offensive line. But while many rooted for Neuzil, it was his wife’s comments that were criticized.

Neuzil’s comments come after she earlier described Baltimore as “scary” and also made a video of a Baltimore resident doing a fent fold, being under drug abuse. Amid these two social media posts, people started calling her a racist, to which she responded in her apology video as well.

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“It was not my intention to make anything about race. I have a lot of people commenting and calling me racist and saying that I posted a video bashing Baltimore, which isn’t true. I literally said so many positive things about coming here and being on the Ravens and how the experience with the Ravens is different from the Falcons and like things that are better here than it was in Atlanta,” she said.

This controversy rose amid an already ongoing controversy. In his podcast, Humphrey was asked what Baltimore was best at making, to which his response was, “They’re best at making criminals.”

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This comment received backlash, after which the Ravens made a decision to send Humphrey home from the team facility on Thursday. Humphrey himself regretted making the comment and even apologized a day before he was sent off the facility.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here, and I’m an investor in the city. … And, obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would like to apologize for those comments.”

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The Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, also wanted to chime in on the issue while being focused on the game for the most part, and said that he had faith in Humphrey. He continued, saying that “we love him,” and further noted that he has “respect” for him while still disagreeing with what he says.

While Weaver had a more direct take, the Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter wanted to just stay professional and say what’s best for the team.

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“Truthfully, I know there’s gonna be a lot of questions. Most of it, again I said this yesterday, these conversations are very, very personal and private and, to me, they need to remain that for the good of the team and the organization,” Minter said.

Humphrey has spent his whole career in Baltimore, earning four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. While Neuzil’s comments could be forgotten, as his family has newly shifted to Baltimore, Humphrey’s mark is here to stay, as the player has become a star under the lights of the city.