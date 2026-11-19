Marlon Humphrey picked an awful week to go off script. He is allowing a career-high 9.5 yards per target this season. The Baltimore Ravens just lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 16, and Humphrey is in the final year of a five-year, $97.5 million contract. Then came a podcast remark that insulted the city that has employed the Ravens cornerback for a decade.

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According to former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, the aftermath of Humphrey’s remark might impact where the Ravens cornerback’s career goes next.

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“Podcasting is about to be Marlon Humphrey’s only job. I didn’t want to go this hard, but somebody had to!” Acho wrote on X.

Emmanuel Acho’s assessment comes after Humphrey’s controversial comment on what Baltimore is best at producing, to which the Ravens cornerback answered:

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“What’s Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on his podcast ‘The Marlon Humphrey Show’ released on Wednesday.

The comment immediately drew intense scrutiny and backlash. After all, Humphrey has been part of the Ravens since 2017 after getting drafted in the first round (16th overall). While it is unclear what his intentions were with the “criminal” remark, not everyone entertained it.

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As a result, Humphrey came forward with an apology in public.

“I apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said in a media interaction on the same afternoon. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in different areas of parts of the state. But obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would really like to apologize for those comments.”

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Humphrey was apologetic. Yet the severity of his comment has deeply affected some of the important personalities connected to Baltimore, including Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Scott posted a statement on Instagram rejecting Humphrey’s verbal apology as “not enough.” Additionally, Scott wrote that having a Ravens player relegate local Black boys to becoming criminals “cuts deeper,” while taking a shot at Humphrey’s recent defensive struggles and inviting him to sit down with rehabilitated Baltimore community leaders.

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As for the Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, he avoided making any comments on Humphrey’s antics. However, he told reporters that any disciplinary conversations with Humphrey would remain “private,” while expressing pride in representing Baltimore.

“I think conversations like that remain private between these walls,” Minter said. “Just speaking for myself, I love this city, and I know what the fans, like this city, means to me and my family and the opportunity that we’ve been granted here…So, leave it at that.”

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Meanwhile, Emmanuel Acho believes Marlon Humphrey’s only path forward will be continuing his podcast journey (The Marlon Humphrey Show, launched in September 2025) away from the NFL, as he envisions a possibility where the league/franchises will close their door on him after his controversial remark, a fate that many former NFL stars have endured.

But as things stand, as of Thursday, the Ravens and the NFL had taken no formal action against Humphrey, leaving his NFL future uncertain despite Acho’s prediction.