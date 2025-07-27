Pressure Mounts on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson After Todd Monken’s Bold Claim

At just 28, Lamar Jackson already has a legacy most quarterbacks would dream of. Two MVPs, four Pro Bowl nods, and a league-best QBR of 77.3 last season. But in Charm City, rings talk louder than stats. And while Baltimore has come heartbreakingly close—think Mark Andrews’ missed two-point conversion in the AFC title game or last year’s thriller against the Chiefs—it’s the missing Super Bowl line that haunts. For Ravens fans, that’s the one box still unchecked on Lamar’s stacked résumé.

Now, as camp heats up, so does the microscope on No. 8. Recently, he didn’t exactly light it up on the practice field. “He had a few underthrows, a few overthrows, but they really bailed him out as a likely, I guess, he’s a tight end, but receiving core made a few one-handed grabs. And then DeAndre Hopkins had a diving catch. He made a catch in traffic,” Baltimore Banner reporter Gianna Hahn shared. While the receivers made him look good, those mistakes didn’t go unnoticed.

That said, Lamar’s never had this much firepower behind him. In past seasons, he was the entire Ravens offense. Now? Not so much. For once, he doesn’t have to do it all himself—and head coach John Harbaugh loves that shift. It’s part of the identity he’s been pushing: tough, balanced, and resilient. And offensive coordinator Todd Monken seems fully locked in on making sure Lamar gets the support he needs.

In fact, Monken’s confidence in their growing connection is hard to miss. “I think he understands what we’re trying to do, and I think he understands what we’re trying to accomplish against what we’re seeing every day,” he said in a recent press conference. “And I think every day he feels more comfortable voicing his pleasure or displeasure… because everything goes for him.”

No doubt, Lamar’s past speaks volumes. The guy once threw for over 4,000 yards, rushed for 900-plus, and tossed 41 touchdowns with just four picks in a single season. His 119.6 passer rating that year? Fourth-best ever.

Still, Monken isn’t sugarcoating anything. “I mean, everything goes for him… He’s an elite player,” Monken said. But then added, “He’s still coming. He’s still a young player, really a quarterback in my mind.” That’s the real takeaway—Lamar’s great, but the pressure’s on. Now more than ever, Baltimore’s Super Bowl dreams ride on him getting it right.

Lamar Jackson & the Ravens turn up the heat on the NFL

Numbers don’t lie—no team moved the chains better in 2024 than the Ravens. They put up an absolute fire score in the league in total yards, rushing yards, and yards per play. Only two teams scored more. And right at the heart of it all? Lamar Jackson. With weapons all over the field and momentum on his side, No. 8 isn’t just chasing another MVP—he’s chasing dominance.

Naturally, Jackson isn’t hiding how confident he feels this year. “I believe our offense has no limits, because we got guys that can play any position. Man, there’s no roof. The ceiling is unlimited for our guys, and I really don’t want give our offense away… We’re going to keep it under the radar until teams have to see us.” From the sound of it, teams better be ready.

Besides, it’s year eight now. The flashes of brilliance have been there, but Jackson wants more than playoff pain. With DeAndre Hopkins, Jaire Alexander, and standout rookies like Mike Green and Malaki Starks added to the mix, Ravens Flock is dreaming big. Lamar threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns last year—while topping the league in both passer rating (119.6) and QBR (77.3).

Moreover, he’s got a monster behind him. Derrick Henry nearly rushed for 2,000 yards again last season. That’s not even counting the wideouts, tight ends, and O-line, as Lamar put it, “We have a great group of guys, a great wide receiving corps, great running backs, great tight ends [and a] great offensive line… We’re looking great on paper, like I said, but we’re going to see when the time comes.”

So yes, Lamar’s message is loud and clear: You’re on notice. The rest of the league better buckle up. The Ravens are coming—and this time, they’re not playing nice.