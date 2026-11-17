Jacoby Brissett got the keys to Baltimore’s offense on Monday night, and the home crowd barely waited for him to adjust the mirrors. Baltimore fans had little patience for a new quarterback who was only there because injuries had wrecked the team’s quarterback depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brissett is starting because Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley are both injured. Baltimore traded for him from Arizona last week to steady the quarterback spot. He had already started for Arizona this season, including a Week 1 win over these same Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinals beat writer Theo Mackie posted a short update on X that said it all. “Jacoby Brissett is getting booed by the home crowd 21 minutes into his Ravens debut,” he wrote.

Brissett’s first three drives all ended in punts. He started 4 of 6 for 14 yards, and the third series went backward after a sack and a holding penalty wiped out a 14-yard run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Chargers were doing what the Chargers had not done all season. Los Angeles came in 0-8 and ranked last in the league in scoring, yet it led 10-0 after one quarter.

For the Ravens, it was a tough sight for a team that had not scored more than 13 points in any of its last four games. The booing was about more than one quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chargers wasted no time. Justin Herbert took off on a 22-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, and Cameron Dicker later added a 38-yard field goal after a 31-yard catch by Tre Harris.

Brissett also got a scare on the first quarter’s third-down play. A teammate was driven back into him, and Brissett appeared to have his knee hit as he went down. He limped off, then returned for Baltimore’s next drive.