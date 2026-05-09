Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Raises Concern as America Hit Hard With Rising Gas Prices

In the background of the US-Iran conflict, newspaper headlines complicate the crisis with heavy economic terms. However, the reality is that people on the ground are watching their hard-earned money vanish into their fuel tanks at an alarming rate. That pinch was also felt by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Being one of the more celebrated quarterbacks of the league, he can still comfortably get his fuel whenever needed. But the Baltimore Ravens star is considering a more modest means of communication to save up.

In his recently shared Instagram story, he posted a screenshot of the high costs of fuel with a man riding a bike. According to the image, gas prices were expected to hit $6.00 per gallon, which was highlighted with the bike picture. Jackson decided to add his two cents to the matter by making light of the situation.

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“I’m so Jody at they ah,” the quarterback wrote. “About to become a biker boy.”

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Imago Credit: Lamar Jackson/@new_era8 via Instagram

The story quickly went viral, as fans jokingly commented that “inflation has finally reached the MVP.” Some even commented that even $260 million contracts can’t escape the pain at the pump.

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In certain parts of Chicago, regular gas has already climbed past $6 a gallon. This way past the national average of $4.45. The situation near the Kennedy Expressway is even worse, where prices hit a peak of $6.29. Even with a discount from a car wash, drivers have to pay $5.99 as of Monday morning. The fate of Illinois drivers is no different, as they are paying $4.93 per gallon. Jackson’s timing is particularly pointed as prices continue to fluctuate.

The hike in rates will most definitely affect NFL game attendance this season. Not many would be keen on spending so much on their journey to attend these games, when hotels and other services will also be raising their prices. The situation continues to grow more alarming day by day.

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The Ravens QB would know, as he’s garnered a peculiar reputation for randomly being found at gas stations.

Lamar Jackson is a Regular in Viral Memes for his Appearances at Gas Stations

This isn’t the first time Lamar Jackson’s post has become viral for being at a gas station or posting something about gasoline. Jackson often posts photos on Instagram or Twitter of himself at gas stations. He shares his pictures, sometimes leaning against his car or showing off his outfit. He’s become so notorious for it that fans have a better chance of meeting at a gas station than anywhere else.

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In an interview with Caleb Pressley on the ‘Sundae Conversation’ podcast last year, Jackson was hilariously caught off guard by how much time he really spent at these stops. The host decided to have the QB guess where he was when he showed him a set of photos from his Instagram. For every photo, Jackson had only one answer: “Gas station.” By the end of the segment, Jackson was laughing.

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“My car just needed some gas,” he’d said afterwards.

However, seeing a superstar like Lamar Jackson post about high gas tabs is a grounding reminder that inflation is the great equalizer in this economy. As gas prices continue to fluctuate, these moments of everyman’s reality provide a bit of shared solidarity, while no one knows when the crisis will subside. If Lamar Jackson is complaining about gas prices, the impact on the ground level is much more pronounced.