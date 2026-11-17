On Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers spoiled Jacoby Brissett‘s party. The 33-year-old quarterback was set to make his debut for the Baltimore Ravens against the previously winless Chargers. But the crowd that was supposed to welcome Brissett turned on him before the first quarter ended.

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Also, Jim Harbaugh and his team had other plans. After starting the season 0-8, the Chargers finally got their first taste of victory on Monday night. The Ravens fell short by just three points, losing 23-20. However, the game featured several unexpected moments, and here are a few that stood out.

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Jacoby Brissett Was Welcomed With Boos

During Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, newly acquired Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett heard boos from the home crowd just minutes into his debut.

Notably, Brissett had a major opportunity to enter the NFL history books on Monday. He could have become only the second quarterback since 1950 to beat the same opponent with two different teams in the same season. Jack Kemp previously accomplished the feat with the Chargers and Bills against the Titans in 1962.

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Furthermore, before the game, Pat McAfee and Jason McCourty spoke highly of Brissett, suggesting that he could be the perfect quarterback for the Ravens given their circumstances. So, the platform had already been set for him.

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But thrust into the starting role just days after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals following injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, Brissett struggled to get Baltimore’s offense going.

The Ravens opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs, failing to find any rhythm against the Chargers’ defense.

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With Baltimore already struggling through a difficult stretch, the impatient M&T Bank Stadium crowd quickly expressed its frustration with the team’s stagnant start. Brissett and the offense became targets of the boos before the game was even 21 minutes old.

Despite the difficult circumstances, NFL analyst Mina Kimes praised Brissett’s performance. She wrote on X, “Given the circumstances, Jacoby Brissett was pretty damn impressive tonight.”

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Los Angeles Chargers finally snap a 331-day winless drought

Entering Monday night’s matchup with a 0-8 record, the Chargers were off to their worst start since opening the 2000 season 0-11. However, they finally turned things around, playing clean, turnover-free football for the first time all year.

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Head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert finally had something to celebrate after navigating an injury-ravaged season that forced three rookie offensive linemen to start on Monday night.

Although Herbert attempted a season-low 18 passes, completing 12 for 129 yards, he avoided an interception for the first time in 2026. He also gave the Chargers an early spark with a 22-yard rushing touchdown on their opening drive, his first rushing score since Week 9 of 2025.

Los Angeles relied heavily on its ground game, recording a season-high 160 rushing yards. Running back Omarion Hampton led the way with 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Herbert added seven carries for 51 yards.

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The Chargers’ defense also set the tone early, forcing three-and-outs on Baltimore’s first three possessions and completely shutting down the Ravens’ rushing attack. Baltimore finished with a season-low 16 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Derrick Henry managed just 10 yards on 10 attempts. However, Henry still found the end zone twice on short touchdown runs.

Although newly acquired Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards and helped Baltimore pull within 23-20 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers’ secondary came through in the closing minutes.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still stripped wide receiver Zay Flowers with 2:03 remaining, and safety Elijah Molden recovered the fumble.

During Baltimore’s final desperation drive, cornerback Cam Hart knocked down Brissett’s last-ditch pass near the goal line to seal the Chargers’ victory.

Kyle Hamilton’s Brutal Assessment Followed

The loss also prompted a strong reaction from Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton. Despite briefly leaving the game for a concussion check, Hamilton led Baltimore with 10 tackles and did not hold back when assessing his team’s performance.

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He said the Ravens were “disgracing” the physical, winning standard the franchise had established over its 31-year history. Hamilton also warned his teammates that all the talk inside the locker room would mean nothing without better execution, particularly when it came to stopping the run.

He further reminded everyone of the consequences of their continued struggles, bluntly stating: “We can all get fired; that’s the reality of it. If we don’t do better, then we get fired.”

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The defeat dropped Baltimore to 4-6 and extended its losing streak to five games. The Ravens have now suffered three consecutive defeats by 20 or more points for the first time in franchise history.

It also marked just the second time Baltimore has lost to an opponent that entered the game with a 0-8 or worse record. The previous instance came in 2007, when the Ravens suffered an overtime loss to the 0-13 Miami Dolphins, a defeat that eventually led to head coach Brian Billick’s firing.

Notably, Baltimore acquired Brissett just 10 days earlier in an attempt to keep the season on track while Lamar Jackson recovers from right thumb surgery. However, Monday’s defeat left the Ravens two games behind in the race for the final AFC wild-card spot and reduced their projected playoff chances to just 4%, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Ravens will look to bounce back this weekend when they face the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Chargers will take on the Jets a day after Baltimore’s matchup.