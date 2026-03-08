Ravens Race Against Time to Avoid $74.5M Lamar Jackson Setback After Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story The Ravens must choose between a new contract extension or an automatic restructure

Despite owning two MVPs, Jackson's $52.5 million average salary has fallen to 10th among NFL QBs

The Ravens are expected to adjust Crosby’s 3-year, $106.5 million extension

The celebration of landing Maxx Crosby might be short-lived in Baltimore, as a $74.5 million problem on Lamar Jackson’s contract is now officially on the clock. The Ravens front office seems to be on a chopping block to resolve Lamar Jackson’s contract situation before it becomes a major financial obstacle.

“Now that a tentative deal has been done for a Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens need to shrink Lamar Jackson’s $74.5 million cap number for 2026,” ProFootballTalk reported. “The only options are a new deal or an automatic restructuring of his current contract.”

Earlier this year, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear the team wants clarity before the league year begins.

“You can play with that money all you want [by restructuring a contract],” Bisciotti said in January. “That’s not what we want. We want another window, and Lamar knows that.”

Bisciotti’s comments pointed to the real issue. Jackson’s cap number jumps dramatically from $43.5 million to $74.5 million. If no new agreement is reached, the organization can still restructure the deal and push the problem forward. If that happens, the Ravens could free up more than $30 million through restructuring.

Still, that move would simply push a large portion of the 2026 cap hit into the following season. As a result, his 2027 numbers would climb even higher.

Imago Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 looks to pass the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np8vL PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

By reaching a deal now, the Ravens could lower the immediate cap pressure while extending his contract beyond 2028, the year he is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Jackson’s $52.5 million annual average once set the market. But right now it ranks only tenth among quarterbacks. He now sits behind Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Justin Herbert. Among those nine names, there is only one NFL MVP award, while Jackson alone owns two.

Either Baltimore locks in a new deal with its franchise quarterback or chooses the automatic restructuring route. Meanwhile, the team is also expected to adjust Crosby’s contract as part of the trade.

Insider predicts Raven to restructure Maxx Crosby’s contract

The Ravens made a blockbuster move by trading for Maxx Crosby from the Raiders. Baltimore reportedly sent a huge package to the Silver and black, including two first-round picks along with additional first-rounders in 2026 and 2027.

The five-time Pro Bowler now arrives in Charm City with the reputation of one of football’s most relentless pass rushers.

Since entering the league in 2019, Crosby has piled up 69.5 sacks, more than 130 tackles for loss, and 360 quarterback pressures. That number stands out even more because it is 29 higher than the next closest defender during that stretch. On top of that, he has produced four seasons with double-digit sacks, showing rare consistency at the edge.

Now the conversation quickly shifts to Crosby’s contract situation. The Ravens are taking over the remaining years of the three-year, $106.5 million extension he signed in 2025. That deal carries an average yearly value of roughly $35.5 million. However, many around the league believe the Ravens will structure Crosby’s contract.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

“I suspect there will be an adjustment, and I suspect that the Ravens are smart enough to know you need to have something ready to go,” Mike Florio said last week. “It needs to be pre-negotiated, and you get it done not long after Max Crosby officially becomes a member of the Ravens.”

Now with Crosby’s arrival, Baltimore finally has its most feared edge threat since Terrell Suggs. The big question moving forward is how dangerous Baltimore can become with Crosby and Lamar Jackson leading the charge together.