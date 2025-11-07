Ravens’ Backup TE Clears Feelings on Mark Andrews’ Potential Exit After Trade Deadline Rumors

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had trade rumors follow him throughout the season. The buzz continued until the deadline day, when it was confirmed that the Ravens have no plans to trade the TE. Recently. The Ravens’ backup tight end, Charlie Kolar, opened up on his feelings for the veteran player.

“You know, like guy’s playing 90 plus percent of snaps for a long time and now he’s not,” Kolar said on The Lounge Podcast. “Like that’s just like, doesn’t change the way he comes to work, doesn’t change how good a teammate he is, and the effort and passion he brings for the game. I got nothing but good things to say about Mark.”

Kolar spoke highly of how Andrews has been a good teammate and his contributions to the team. However, he addressed the business side of the football and admitted that trades can send players to different teams. But he hopes that the team stays together for a long time.

“One day, I mean, eventually throughout the career, you’re not going to have the same teammates…I’ll miss these teammates. Like I hope it’s a long ways down the road, but eventually life happens.”

With his fondness for his teammate, Kolar cleared how he felt about the fellow tight end. When it comes to the 3x Pro Bowler, it’s understandable why trade rumors peaked with regard to Andrews. After his critical drop in the Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, there has been constant chatter about whether the team would replace him. It was more of a frustration among some of the fans who were disappointed by the loss.

However, both the Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, and his teammates have backed up the player. The trade rumors surfaced during the offseason, too. But Harbaugh clarified that he has no plans to trade the TE.

“Mark’s in a good place. He’s working really hard,” the coach explained. “I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He’s just too good a player.”

So far this season, Andrews has 26 receptions for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jackson’s return is expected to boost Andrews’ performance. The decision not to trade him shows he remains an important part of the team.

As of now, the Ravens’ tight end is very close to breaking a new franchise record, though it may not be actively on his mind.

Mark Andrews isn’t concerned about breaking a franchise record

The Ravens are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. This could be the perfect moment for Andrews to surpass the franchise record for receiving yards. He is just about 18 yards away as things stand.

The current record is held by Derrick Mason, who had 5,777 yards. However, Andrews isn’t focused on this potential milestone. It seems he doesn’t want to think about breaking a record while the team isn’t winning.

“No, nothing’s been said and nothing needs to be said,” Andrews said. “Obviously, this is a very important game for this organization, and we need to win. It’s kind of just a cherry on top [the record]. I’ve been able to be a part of an amazing organization, amazing ride. That is by far not the most important thing that I want to have achieved within this organization.”

Kolar’s comments did point to Andrews’ commitment to the team and these comments show just that. Andrews already holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in Ravens history (55). He is likely to set the new receiving yards record as well, becoming a true Ravens legend.

Regardless of whether he stays with the team long-term or not, he has already had an incredible run with the franchise. For now, his mission is only to lead the team to a win.