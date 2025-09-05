Ravens Coach Defends Mark Andrews From Past Accusations Ahead of Season Opener vs Josh Allen

With a few seconds left on the clock, Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion during the Ravens’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Bills. Just like Andrews, who still hasn’t shaken off the sting of the 27-25 defeat, fans and media haven’t forgotten either. Many pinned the loss on that costly drop, but Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken sees it differently.

The coach defended Andrews when asked about his role in that latest Buffalo game. “That’s not why we lost the game. Mark’s not the reason we lost the game,” Monken said, backing the veteran tight end as the Ravens prepare for Week 1. He is not the only or first one to hold the opinion. Back in January, Jackson refused to let Andrews take the blame alone.

“It’s a team effort,” Jackson said, pointing to his own two turnovers, an interception in the first quarter and a costly fumble returned by Von Miller that led to a touchdown. “He’s been busting his body. Making plays happen on that field for us came up short. Like I’ve been saying all season every time we’ve been in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor,” a frustrated Jackson detailed. He also had a two-point attempt batted down by a Bills defender, costing Baltimore four points. The Ravens’ three turnovers in total swung the game, costing them nearly 37% in win probability, as per Next Gen Stats.

Both Head Coach John Harbaugh and safety Kyle Hamilton defended Andrews. After the game, Harbaugh called the TE a high-character player without whom the team wouldn’t be in the playoffs. “There is nobody that has more heart or cares (and) fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews. That’s what you say to him,” he said.

Hamilton was quick to remind the numbers. He revealed that Andrews is the Ravens’ all-time leader in touchdown catches. From Jackson’s turnovers to Andrews’ mistake, several reasons cost them a shot at moving on. Despite this, the tight end has taken full responsibility to be better this season to redeem himself. As fate would have it, the TE is all set to be facing the Bills and Josh Allen in Week 1.

Mark Andrews turns into a “warrior” for the Ravens this year

And his efforts aren’t going unnoticed. Ronnie Stanley, who watched the Ravens’ offensive lineman put in work, even labeled him a “true warrior.” When asked about the matchup in July, Andrews said, “It’s going to be a great storyline. I’m excited for that matchup.” So, Mark Andrews will get his shot at redemption in the first game of the season itself.

Earlier, Andrews admitted that it was “tough” to cope with the way the season ended. There was even speculation that the Ravens might trade him after the loss. But fortunately, that never happened. The franchise seemingly never had that plan. The other side is also aware of the competitive fire that drove Andrew throughout the offseason.

He used the loss as fuel to keep him motivated. Bills, who boast of five straight AFC East titles and a 2-0 lead against the Ravens in the playoffs, are expected to notch up their best. It remains to be seen if the Ravens are able to get their revenge.