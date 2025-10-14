Ravens Cut Ties With C.J. Gardner-Johnson Just a Week After Bringing Safety In

The Baltimore Ravens rank last in scoring defense and near the bottom in total defense this season. Head Coach John Harbaugh has indicated earlier this week that there would be a roster shakeup. Entering the week 7 bye the Ravens are 1-5 this season. Issues of troubled turnovers, in fact, multiple failed “tush push” attempts, and a drop in their goal-to-go efficiency have haunted the franchise. To begin the change, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has reportedly been released by the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Adam Schefter, “Agent Kevin Conner and Ravens officials came to an amicable mutual decision.”

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” Conner said.

Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the release earlier today. This move comes in play after Odafe Oweh was traded for safety Alohi Gilman from the Los Angeles Chargers. This diminishes the chances of C.J. Gardner starting as Gilman posted 7 tackles in his debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Ravens secondary defensive line has been in need a help with mounting injuries. But this release implied that C.J. Gardner was not the answer they were looking for. Although comparatively, Gardner in 77 games has posted 319 total tackles and 4 sacks. Whereas, Gilman in 73 games stands at 254 tackles and 1 sack. But while with Houston Gardner-Johnson has allowed three big plays that contributed to the opposing offense scoring touchdowns. He also struggles with coverage and marking of the correct opposing player, the situation Ravens are in that could prove to be a costly mistake.

Yet, one cannot deny that he was a ferocious key to the defense last season at the Eagles and helped them win a Super Bowl. In 16 starts he secured 59 tackles, six interceptions and defended 12 passes.

This is the 3rd team releasing Johnson in one season. He was released by the Philadelphia Eagles before the Houston Texans signed him. A week ago, the Ravens signed him as their safety on the practice squad but now he is a free agent.

Injuries shakeup Ravens secondary defense

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, has had multiple pit-stops throughout his seven-year long career. He began his journey with three seasons at the New Orleans Saints, he moved back and forth with the Eagles twice. Had a short run with the Detroit Lions and Texans. Only to have an even shorter at practice run with the Ravens.

Harbaugh told after a 44-10 loss to the Texans, “We’re going to have to find a way to turn it around, figure out who we are this next week, into the bye and out of the bye.”

The teams were not the constant of his career, it was his productive effort where ever he went. But he did not have the gear on for the Ravens on field. After safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason, bringing his 2025 run to an end. And most importantly after Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down in pain against the Rams it demanded a change in the secondary for the Ravens.

It was clear to him when he was not on field against the Rams on Sunday. Especially with a locker room full of injuries; he had a long wait. And return of Roquan Smith and MVP Lamar Jackson’s to the roster only makes the wait longer. Although the defense did a better job by possessing the ball for 37:55 against the Rams, the offense is another area of concern for the Ravens which requires Jackson.

“I’m leaning into Jackson’s return pretty hard,” Harbaugh said earlier this week.

And with Harbaugh on a coaching hot seat, there is no room for trial and error. Whether this clears the questions around the starting units for the franchise or adds more only time will tell.