Ravens Fans Are Worried for John Harbaugh After AFC Rival Announces $130M Decision

The NFL’s contract dominoes keep falling. And every big deal sends shockwaves through locker rooms. Like when last season Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market with his $140 million extension this offseason, other star receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Marr Chase immediately started licking their chops. That’s how it works: one mega-deal at a position, and suddenly every GM starts sweating over their own stars’ price tags. Now, the latest quake has just hit in the Mobtown. And it has John Harbaugh and the Ravens nervously checking their wallets.

Because when an AFC contender drops $130 M (with $90M guaranteed) on a game-changer, it doesn’t just affect one team. It cranks up the pressure on every rival with a star waiting for their bag. And nobody’s sweating harder than John Harbaugh’s Ravens. The Jets just changed the game. And Harbaugh’s offseason got exponentially harder.

When New York locked up Garrett Wilson with a $130 million extension ($90M guaranteed), they didn’t just pay their star receiver. They sent a flashing warning to every AFC contender: The WR market is officially out of control. Wilson’s deal – $32.5 M per year after just three seasons – shatters the NFL’s old rules. Even Justin Jefferson waited four years for his bag. Now, every young playmaker watching this will want theirs yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And in Baltimore? Lamar Jackson’s $75M cap hit next year already squeezes the Ravens’ wallet. Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Isiah Likely, all crucial to their Super Bowl dreams, are next in line for paydays. But with Wilson’s deal resetting expectations, Andrews might suddenly want Jefferson money ($35M/year), Flowers could chase Lamb cash ($34M), and Likely won’t settle for scraps.

The math doesn’t lie: Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta now face brutal choices. Ravens’ front office is suddenly staring at a nightmare math problem: restructure, cut veterans, or fall behind in the arms race.

John Harbaugh stares down cap hell

The second Garrett Wilson’s $130M deal dropped, Ravens fans started doing the math, and the panic set in. “How the hell are we gonna be able to pay Hamilton, Zay, and Likely next szn bruh,” one fan tweeted, voice trembling through the keyboard. Others debated brutal compromises: “Sign Andrews and Likely. Let Zay and Rashod play out their deals and walk—TEs win championships.” Skeptics fired back with franchise history: “Knowing the Ravens, they’ll let Zay Flowers walk… they don’t like spending big on receivers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They’ve got reason to sweat, and here’s why. GM Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh aren’t just juggling contracts these days. The truth is, they’re defusing a cap bomb with trembling hands. Let’s break it down: Three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, Lamar Jackson’s go-to security blanket, wants top-dollar security despite missing 12 games over three years. Meanwhile, his backup-turned-threat Isaiah Likely? He’s not just younger and cheaper – hell, he outran linebackers for 477 yards last season alone.

via Imago Credits-AP Photo/Nick Wass

During minicamp, both flashed why they’re essential (Andrews 55% snaps, Likely 46%), but as The Flock Down host bluntly warned: “I don’t think they’re re-signing both. We’re losing guys… the team will look different.” Bottom line? Baltimore might soon face an ugly choice: cling to Jackson’s favorite target or bet on the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s the $74.5M elephant in the room – Lamar’s 2026 cap hit. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec called it “untenable for building a Super Bowl roster,” and restructuring only kicks the can. Meanwhile, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton lurks as the next payday priority, Travis Jones anchors the D-line, and Tyler Linderbaum snaps to Lamar. Every dollar matters.

Fans aren’t just watching, they’re mourning in real-time. “We’ll be the team with no WRs and 47 TEs,” groaned one fan. Another begged, “Just pay Zay. Lamar needs someone who can actually separate.” But history says Harbaugh values trenches over flash. With Wilson’s deal juicing the WR market, Baltimore’s offseason might hinge on one question: How much are they willing to lose to keep Lamar happy?