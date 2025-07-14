Ravens Fans Speechless After Zay Flowers’ Practice Video As Rashod Bateman Makes Huge Demand

Zay Flowers is back. It all started with a blur. Ravens fans were doing double-takes, wondering if they’d just seen a ghost… or something even quicker. But, that’s the reality. And he’s not just out there going half-speed or easing into things. The man is timing his routes like it’s Week 10, and wants to leave defenders rethinking life choices. If this is how he’s moving now, heaven help whoever’s covering him in Week 1. And the moment he returned, a fellow Ravens WR presented him with a challenge.

Ravens fans are still hurting from that knee injury back in January. Well, they were until Overtime posted a short training clip on their official Instagram account. Let’s just say, it was downright scary. It was a collective post with Goldfeed, and it was captioned, “🏆👣🌎 Legendary Vibes With Zay Flowers.” And it really does feel legendary. The guy is running like a madman. That explosiveness in his routes? We haven’t seen that acceleration since his rookie year.

The post felt more like a statement. Remember when everyone was talking about how he won’t be the same player when he returns? This is his way of saying, “you’re right. I’m not the same. I’m better.” He’s got a lot to prove this season. He’s not aiming for a good playoff run this season; he’s aiming for a ring. And he sure looks prepared.

And if you think it’s just the fans hyping Zay up, think again. Rashod Bateman just added to the hype on The Lounge podcast this week. “Zay could have 1,300 yards, easily, if that was the goal,” Bateman said. But no, this wasn’t just the highlight reel compliment, by the way. “It’s not like we’re just targeting, targeting Zay. We do what’s best for the team and how we play,” he added.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman 7 leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125526

And last season, when Zay wasn’t even forced-fed the targets, he still put up 1,059 yards. So Bateman’s claim? Very believable. Zay hitting 1300 yards next season isn’t mere hype; it’s simple math. And the Ravens’ offence as a whole makes this task easier.

Baltimore’s offence in 2024 was simply that explosive. They racked up 7,224 total yards. Yes, 7,224! The third-most in NFL history. That’s more than the 1999 Rams, aka the “Greatest Show on Turf,” who put up 7,075. Bateman’s not just dreaming. If the Ravens wanted to feed Zay? He’d eat.

Ravens fans stunned by Zay Flowers’ preseason performance

Yeah, the fans might have even higher expectations than Bateman does after watching that clip. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Ravens football without fans completely losing their minds. One fan asked a question that probably popped up in all of our heads. “Did Zay get…..faster!?” As fast as he was before (and man, he was fast), he looks even quicker. He had already clocked an official 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 Combine. Either he found an extra gear… or gravity just works differently for him now.

“I don’t think we understand how fast these NFL players really are moving,” another said. You know how, when you watch a football game on TV, you’re thinking ‘I can do that,‘ and then you end up getting shoved into the ground by a tier-3 high school player? Exactly. Pros move differently. And we only realise that when we watch them up close.

Another suggested the Ravens (or a warning). “Betta not ever get rid of dat boi mane,” he said. Trading Zay Flowers would be a criminal offense in Baltimore. Punishable by lifelong side-eyes from the fanbase. If the man moves like this just two years into his NFL career, imagine that ceiling. Another noticed one of Zay’s biggest strengths. “His speed doesn’t slow down when it cuts.” Exactly. Zay runs routes like he’s glitching the game. Most receivers slow down to make a cut, but Zay hits another gear.

It’s clear how much work he has put in since that injury. Looking better than you ever were right after an injury? It’s almost an impossible task. But not for someone as tenacious and persistent as him. The kid is young, but he has the right mentality. And the way he’s moving? Racking up 1300 yards would be a cakewalk.