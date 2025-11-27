Ravens’ Fears About Lamar Jackson Confirmed Ahead of Thanksgiving Faceoff vs Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens’ dynamic quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has been battling a list of injuries this season that have clearly taken a toll on his usual explosive style. Truth is, there’s a tangible worry around how much the wear and tear is affecting his game. As per the latest update, he is off the injury report and is set to play against the Bengals tonight in their Thanksgiving encounter. But is he at his best?

“You just really wonder how banged up [Lamar Jackson] has been this year? How much has it affected him? Hasn’t seemed like he’s been as agile as he’s been in the past; hasn’t run as much as he’s in the past. Maybe these injuries are hitting him a little bit this year. We will monitor his health throughout the game,” Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

Those fears are backed up by Jackson’s performance so far this season. After missing three games in October due to a hamstring injury, his rushing yards have dipped below 40 yards in his last three outings. The only time he has been able to rush for 48 yards was in Week 4 against Kansas City.

As a runner, he’s only carried the ball 46 times for 237 yards.

What’s even more concerning? Jackson hasn’t found the end zone through a touchdown pass in his last two games. The last time Jackson had a game without a touchdown was in 2023 against Seattle. It was the same year he earned his 3rd Pro Bowl. But still, the slump this season is raising questions now.

“Scouts who’ve watched Jackson say he looks like he’s playing through discomfort — reluctant to run in key spots and out of rhythm with his throws,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote. “The Ravens’ hope is that the mini-bye coming up will be a good chance for Jackson to get a little bit healthier for the stretch run, but it’s likely the team will be managing him through practice weeks with additional rest for the remainder of the season.”

However, Rapoport added an update that mixed some optimism into the narrative.

“Best news is Lamar Jackson was a full participant in the pseudo practice on Wednesday, is off the injury report, will play tonight, but his status, is worth monitoring,” Rapoport said.

Jackson himself gave the update after his Tuesday practice, saying, “I just got fell on, but I’m good though. The toe’s good.”

He had sat out Monday’s practice due to a toe issue. Nonetheless, he’s now fit enough to start against the Ravens, who are eyeing their sixth consecutive win.

This sets the perfect stage for the Thanksgiving showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, who will feature Joe Burrow, their star quarterback, returning after a turf toe injury. The matchup between these two wounded, yet battle-tested signal-callers promises a fascinating battle with plenty at stake.

Jackson vs. Burrow Thanksgiving showdown

The last time Baltimore played on Thanksgiving was in 2013. And last time they played against the Bengals, they won both games. However, the stage was lit with plays from both Jackson and Burrow.

Over two games in the previous season, Burrow threw for a staggering 820 yards against Baltimore, while Jackson racked up over 600 yards passing and close to 90 yards rushing on the ground. Both were at the peak of their powers, lighting up scoreboards in front of a national audience.

Now, things have shifted. Jackson isn’t quite the same player this season. His injuries have curtailed his ability to light up the field like before, still this is what Jackson feels about it.

“We’re winning, so that’s what it’s all about. I can’t control an injury,” Jackson said. “Things like that happen. Unfortunately, it’s just happening (at) the wrong time, I believe.”

Despite those challenges, Jackson’s career prime time record speaks volumes. According to ESPN research, he boasts a 21-7 record in prime-time games over his career. That’s a mark second only to Hall of Famer Steve Young among quarterbacks since the AFL-NFL merger.

With both quarterbacks facing their own physical tests, the Ravens vs Bengals Thanksgiving matchup carries more weight than a holiday point tally. It’s a test of whether Jackson’s struggles are just temporary or signaling a deeper challenge for Baltimore’s hopes.