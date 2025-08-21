Ravens HC Confirms Unsuspecting Changes to Lamar Jackson’s Offense & Clears Demand From Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens’ two stars haven’t taken a preseason snap. However, they have been the center of a lot chatter in training camp. Lamar Jackson, coming off a 2024 regular season in which he passed for 4,172 yards (6th), 41 touchdowns (tied-2nd), and just 4 interceptions (70th) and topped the league in QBR with a 77.3, remains the focal point of a Baltimore offense.

Derrick Henry, in the meantime, took his bruising style into a Ravens jersey after running for 1,921 yards (2nd), 16 touchdowns (tied-1st), and 5.9 yards per carry. Combined, they provide John Harbaugh with a combo most head coaches want. And yet their absence from preseason play has only heightened interest in what’s simmering behind closed doors. Particularly now that Harbaugh has dropped a hint at a wrinkle no one anticipated.

The unsuspecting tidbit was dropped during Harbaugh’s press conference, when he was queried about the Ravens’ repeated efforts to incorporate sideline throws into their offense. Rather than brushing it off as camp experimentation, Harbaugh leaned into it, revealing it was intentional. “You’ve watched all camp,” he told reporters. ”You see a lot of outside lane throws in camp and it’s definitely something that it’s important for us to be able to do at every level down the field. With our offense, people are going to commit numbers to stop the run and the quick game with Lamar. When they do that, maybe they’ll say, ‘make them throw it out there.’ And we’d like to be able to say, ‘fine with us’.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

That answer pointed to a strategic pivot in Baltimore’s offensive identity. For years, Jackson has excelled attacking the middle of the field with crossers and tight ends, or beating defenses with his legs. Now, the Ravens seem dedicated to honing the sideline throws that critics have forever described as his achilles’ heel. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken evidently don’t believe it. By repping those sideline “sail” and “out-breaking” routes heavily in camp, the Ravens are betting that Jackson’s arm talent, paired with Baltimore’s receiver depth, can punish defenses who dare him to throw wide. “That’s what we’re working on,” Harbaugh concluded.

And practice on Wednesday reinforced that idea. Jackson opened drills by connecting twice with Devontez Walker on sideline routes in a hurry-up sequence, showing the kind of rhythm Harbaugh described. Rookie LaJohntay Wester also added a diving grab in front of the end zone on another deep. And outside throw from Jackson is evidence that the focus isn’t only in theory, but in practice. Even Anthony Miller was in the mix with a twisting, contested sideline reception. The message was evident: Baltimore’s playbook is stretching horizontally in a manner that we haven’t seen consistently previously.

The defense, of course, also got its turn. Second-year cornerback T.J. Tampa continued his eye-catching camp by intercepting Cooper Rush twice, one off a tip and another by cutting off a back-shoulder throw. Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr praised Tampa’s aggression, saying, “We’re happy with T.J.” It was the type of practice where both squads exchanged haymakers, just what Harbaugh is looking for in August.

The sole hiccup occurred when Jackson briefly stepped out of the field with team medical staff following a ‘foot-being-stepped-on’ incident. For an instant, Ravens supporters held their breath. But a team spokesman moved quickly to reassure reporters that the star quarterback was unharmed. Jackson himself had performed some extra snaps following the bump before stepping off, indicating the scare was one of caution rather than concern.

Harbaugh sets record straight on Derrick Henry

As Jackson’s sideline development received much notice, Harbaugh himself was forced to weigh in on another subject near and dear to Baltimore’s heart: Derrick Henry. When asked where Henry will one day rank among the all-time greats of the game, Harbaugh had no hesitation placing him in very elite company. “I’m a Jim Brown guy,” he stated. “Then Barry Sanders, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson — how do you do it, you know? But to me, I believe Derrick Henry fits in this category. He still has the sense that he’s got a lot to prove, and I’d like to see him do that because he’s with the Ravens. Let us get some yards piled up the next couple of years, then he’ll be the best of the best.”

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry

It was as much an challenge as it was compliment. Harbaugh is aware that Henry’s resume already sparkles. But to accompany him with Jackson presents Baltimore with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Henry has alot of work to do, which in turn creates passing lanes for Jackson. On the other hand, Jackson’s ability to run draws defenders out wide, allowing Henry opportunities inside. For defenses, it’s pick your poison.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harbaugh also praised Henry’s energy and leadership, observing the way his intensity carries over to all aspects of team life. “He’s like that in meetings, at practice, even at lunch,” Harbaugh said with a smile. “The players reflect that, especially in the trenches where it’s chaotic and violent. Derrick teaches how to channel that energy in the right way.” That is, Henry isn’t merely a battering ram on Sundays but he’s a mood setter the other six days of the week.

Combined, the Ravens’ camp narratives show a team honing its blades on both offense and defense. Jackson’s sideline passes are no longer an afterthought but a work-in-progress weapon.