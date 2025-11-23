Ravens’ John Harbaugh Confirms Lamar Jackson Is Struggling, Shares Kyle Hamilton Injury Diagnosis

The Baltimore Ravens won their Week 12 game against the New York Jets by 23-10. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with only 56.5% completion (13 of 23) for 150 passing yards and zero touchdowns. That’s not the same leader of men everyone knows. Are injuries affecting him? Head coach John Harbaugh implied something like that after the victory on Sunday, November 23.

“The pretty games will be there for Lamar Jackson. But I’m proud of him right now. I’m really proud of the way he’s fighting to win football games,” Harbaugh said.

The coach also showed “utmost confidence” in his signal caller, and Jackson has also been “doing what he needs to do.” The Ravens jumped off from a 2-5 record after Week 8 to a 6-5 record after Week 12. That’s 5 victories in a row. In his comeback game against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson went berserk, scoring 4 passing touchdowns at a 78% completion rate (18 of 23) in 204 passing yards. But since then, he has gone silent.

In the last three games, he has finished with a completion rate under 60%, passing for less than 200 yards, one score, and two interceptions. John Harbaugh is defending his quarterback, but he also needs to find answers if it’s the hamstring injury that’s bothering Jackson or the new knee and ankle injuries he has picked up in practice.

The signal caller defended himself, claiming that the offense was lagging. He reiterated the need to score points to win games. Only making good plays was not sufficient.

For a player with a 65% career completion rate, these things scare the fans. They need him healthier in the future, but even more importantly, they need him to perform at his MVP level. But injuries have played the spoilsport. Not only his, but also that of other players like safety Kyle Hamilton, who went down twice today.

John Harbaugh gives relief to fans on Kyle Hamilton

The first scary moment happened around 7:41 in the second quarter. Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw the pigskin to the running back Breece Hall, who then ran down the ground along the right sideline. At the 40-yard line, Hamilton came forward to stop him, but Hall used his right shoulder to evade the tackle.

Hamilton first fell flat on his chest, but he then held his right shoulder as he lay on the ground for a few seconds. But the safety got up by himself and headed back to the blue medical tent. Clearly, John Harbaugh was worried. But the safety elated everyone when he returned just after 2 more plays. What concerned everyone was when he headed back to the blue tent again with 3 minutes remaining in the game.

However, the coach calmed everyone. He updated the fans that Hamilton’s injury was not serious. They need their veterans now more than ever, as the franchise has returned to the top of the AFC North. Jackson’s comeback has bolstered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. In fact, fans believe they could have a run at the Super Bowl this year if the team plays at its 100% level.

It depends on how John Harbaugh manages his roster. Defensive lineman Taven Bryan also got injured in the Week 12 matchup. The head coach told everyone to wait until Monday for information about his injury.

However, the bigger issue is their quarterback’s full playing ability. Something definitely feels off. Everyone in Baltimore needs to work double time until they find the pain point and remove it before it spoils their season at some critical juncture. For now, the Ravens flock can celebrate their wonderful turnaround!