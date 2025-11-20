Ravens Kicker Sends Strong Message to Justin Tucker After Serving 10-Game Suspension

Justin Tucker was released on May 5 after serious allegations surfaced. The league stepped in fast, opening an investigation in February and handing down a 10-game suspension in June. Now, with Week 10 in the books, Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop finally spoke up about Tucker.

Recently, Loop sat down on The Lounge podcast, and the talk shifted straight to pressure. The hosts asked what it felt like to step into a job once held by Tucker. Loop did not dodge it. Instead, he leaned into the truth.

“I still don’t think it’s gone, and I don’t know if it ever will be, Justin Tucker. If you want just being completely honest, he’s the best kicker to ever play. Like he is, he’s been so hyper-successful, and he hits such a good ball, and he had such a long career because he was just that good.”

His answer showed respect. It also showed how big the shoes really are. For the first time ever, the Ravens actually drafted a kicker. Charm City saw it as a new era, but also a risky one.

Every fan in Ravens Flock knew how unreal Tucker’s numbers were. He stacked 417 made field goals, 524 extra points, and nearly 1,800 total points in 212 games. Because of that, Loop walked into a spotlight that never dims.

Still, Loop is slowly claiming the role. His numbers tell the story too. He has hit 19 of 21 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points across 10 games.

And Baltimore’s decision to move on from Tucker had another layer. His 2024 season dipped to just 73.3 percent on kicks, the lowest of his career. So the change came at a tough but familiar crossroads.

So what happens to Justin Tucker now?

Justin Tucker is eyeing for the NFL return

Back in February, the situation around Justin Tucker took a serious turn when 16 massage therapists came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. As the claims mounted, the NFL quickly launched an investigation and later issued a suspension in June, putting Tucker’s future and reputation under intense scrutiny.

However, the 35-year-old is officially back. After serving a ten-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, the longtime kicker is now cleared to return.

After November 11, he became eligible to talk to any front office across the league. So, the door is wide open for a fresh start somewhere outside Charm City.

However, amid this tough situation, Tucker always pushes back on the allegations. He did not hold back in his statement.

“I cannot be any clearer. These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family.”

His words showed how personal this has become for him and also how much he wants to clear his name. Now, his camp is already looking ahead.

Tucker’s agent, Robert Roche, made it clear that his client is ready to move forward, as per el-balad.com. Reports say that a few teams have already checked in. So the big question is simple now. Which team gives him that return shot?