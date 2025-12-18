Ravens’ Kyle Van Noy Shows True Character With High School Decision After NFL’s Financial Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Van Noy was named the Week 15 winner of NFL Way to Play Award

Sitting at 7-7, the Ravens sit firmly in the hunt for an AFC North title

Baltimore will face the 11–3 Patriots next in a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup

Everyone in Baltimore is raving about linebacker Kyle Van Noy right now. The veteran has become the talk of the town after his game-changing performance against Cincinnati in Week 15. Now, adding fuel to the celebrations, Van Noy dropped another heartwarming update.

“Givin the money to my high school! MCQ ‼️🔥🔥,” Van Noy posted on his Instagram story.

This comes after NFL Football Operations announced him as the winner of the NFL Way to Play award for Week 15. Van Noy chose to donate the full award amount straight to his alma mater, Robert McQueen High School in Nevada. While announcing the winner, Football Operations posted this standout message.

“Our way to play awards are fueled by Gatorade, created to recognize and reward players who lead by example by using proper playing technique. Our winner this week is Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Nooye,” said Troy Vincent, vice president of Football Operations. “For Kyle’s effort, the NFL Foundation will award a $5,000 grant for equipment to a youth or high school program of Kyle’s choice.”

That award stemmed from one unforgettable play against the Bengals. With 7:38 left in the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-goal, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drops back and fires a pass toward the end zone. Van Noy steps in front, snags the interception clean, and starts rumbling the other way.

But as he glances back, he spots Ravens safety Alohi Gilman streaking up from behind. Without hesitation, Van Noy laterals the ball to Gilman, who takes off on a wild 95-yard sprint straight to the end zone for the pick-six touchdown. That score helped the Ravens shut out the Bengals 24-0. It marked Van Noy’s first interception of the season and the first career touchdown for Gilman.

How rare was Kyle Van Noy’s handoff pick-six?

Pick-sixes aren’t uncommon in the NFL; they’re always a highlight-reel thrill. The Ravens have had their share of historic ones, like Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who scorched the books in 2004 with the longest return touchdown in league history. Reed did it again in 2008, racing 107 yards for another pick-six score.

Those plays became legendary for their solo brilliance. But what makes Van Noy’s moment truly extraordinary is that it was a handoff pick-six, a lateral turning into a team touchdown. It’s so rare that even the live broadcasters could hardly believe their eyes.

“I don’t know if I have ever seen a handoff interception for a touchdown,” the commentator said on the broadcast.

Even Van Noy shared his thought process behind the marvelous play.

“My first thought process was to run to the end zone because it looked really good that far away,” Van Noy said on The KVN Show on YouTube. “And then I thought for a second in my brain, I was like, ‘Nah, we got to hand this ball off to Alohi,’ who I turn and see and said, ‘Take it, my friend. You got it. Touchdown.’”

That split-second call not only sealed the win but showcased Van Noy’s teamwork. That being said, the 7-7 Ravens welcome the 11-3 Patriots to M&T next. With just three games left, it’s crucial for Baltimore to rack up a win. A victory keeps their playoff hopes alive for the fourth straight year under quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh.