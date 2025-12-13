Ravens Legend Ed Reed Defends John Harbaugh as Coaching Staff Faces Backlash Amidst Losing Streak

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh is backed by Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

Has Reed's visit boosted the team's morale?

Fans are unhappy with the Baltimore Ravens' HC.

Back-to-back losses called for some outside motivation for the Baltimore Ravens from the likes of Hall of Famer Ed Reed. But sadly, all that led to was more backlash and fans continuing to clown John Harbaugh.

Ed Reed showed support for the Head Coach, John Harbaugh, but he was taken aback by the aftermath.

“Just so we clear the team not asking Vets to come in. I visit the team today no ask people don’t throw the team or coaches under the bus,” Reed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Reed responded in this way after a fan accused Harbaugh and other coaches of not being able to motivate players and relying on other people to inspire the locker room. Clearly, that is not the situation. Reed also shared that he came to practice on his own accord.

The Ravens were in a pretty good spot against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. But the referees made two controversial decisions including a 7-yard penalty on defensive lineman Travis Jones and the overturned touchdown by tight end Isaiah Likely. However, TE Isaiah Likely said that the locker room has moved past the loss and is looking at their Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

John Harbaugh also talked to reporters on December 12 and revealed that Reed told players to have that synergy and brotherhood on and off the field. So, the Ravens are going to Paycor Stadium with boosted morale. On the other hand, the pressure keeps rising on the head coach and other staff.

Fans demand John Harbaugh’s firing in newer ways

Quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. As they lost two more games, fans were frustrated and loud, ‘Fire Harbaugh! chants echoed in the M&T Bank Stadium during the Week 6 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Once Jackson returned, they won five consecutive games, but the tensions were rising after their two losses. But the days of chants and social media posts are behind us. In a surprise, a fan has even started a website to unite fans who want the franchise to fire John Harbaugh. The website Firejohn.org has a photo of the head coach dressed like a clown. The tag line, “Fire John, free the flock,” is also hilarious.

The website also lists multiple reasons why the Ravens should remove John Harbaugh as their head coach. However, the owner, Steve Bisciotti, has not revealed his stance. He still has huge respect for the head coach and other coaching staff. Yet, they need to win games to continue being in their position.