Ravens Legend Sees Red Flags in Lamar Jackson’s Offense as Ravens QB Out of Tune With WRs

Lamar Jackson can do anything. And that’s what HC John Harbaugh solely believe. “Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way, he can make every kind of throw, any kind [of] way you want. He’s as good as any passer that there’s ever been—and I think now the numbers are proving that.” And the numbers do back that up. But not everyone is on the same page.

Looking back at Lamar’s 2024 run, it was downright surgical. Over 40 touchdowns, fewer than 5 picks, and a ridiculous 119.6 passer rating. It was the kind of year that makes defensive coordinators lose sleep. But as good as those stats look, training camp doesn’t hand out MVPs. And this summer, the reps haven’t been smooth sailing.

Instead, things have looked a little shaky out at The Bank. From missed throws to defensive backs reading routes like open books, the offense has had its off days. Even with Lamar locked in as Baltimore’s undisputed leader, whispers have grown louder during joint practices. Especially with a Ravens legend like Qadry Ismail weighing in on the situation.

Now, to be fair, Ismail isn’t much worried—but he’s definitely watching with raised eyebrows. “I feel there’s still hope for what needs to be done,” he said. At the same time, he called out the offensive line’s performance, saying, “They’re just not dominating the way you would expect them to with all the game experience they have on the front line.” And that speaks volumes considering how critical the trenches are to Lamar’s playing style.

So, what did he see in practice? The 7-on-7s gave a mixed bag—some highlight throws from Lamar, like a crisp laser down the seam. But there were also miscues. One throw to DeAndre Hopkins hit the veteran in the hands and hit the turf right after. Another dart to Rashod Bateman looked perfect until the defender swatted it at the last second. These weren’t major breakdowns—just moments that make you go, “Wait, what?”

Furthermore, over on the other field, one-on-one matchups showed Colts receivers getting jammed up. But then came deep shots that Baltimore’s defense should thank the football gods for—not because they broke them up, but because the wideouts dropped them. Ismail put it into perspective: “You better be thankful they dropped them rather than you breaking it up.” To be clear, he said that if Chase Young or DK Metcalf were playing, that ball would not have hit the ground.

To sum it up, Ismail isn’t panicking. But his final thought sticks: “They’re just things that I think need to be cleaned up, and not necessarily press any panic button.” Still, for a team with Super Bowl hopes, the franchise QB can’t be out of sync with the WR1. However, Lamar feels the Ravens’ offense is ready to take on any challenge.

Lamar Jackson Confident in Ravens Offense

So far, the AFC North looks like it’s going to be a war zone this season. With all four teams gunning for dominance, Baltimore knows there’s little room for slip-ups. As training camp heats up in Charm City, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are entering a critical stretch. It’s the part of the offseason where every snap, every rep, and every play becomes perfect—but even then, the smallest setbacks can become real problems if left unchecked.

That said, Jackson isn’t backing down from the challenge. The two-time MVP has one goal in mind—to put the Ravens back in the title mix. While there’ve been a few off-script moments in recent practices, Lamar isn’t hitting the panic button. If anything, he’s staying locked in, trusting the process, and focusing on growth as Week 1 gets closer.

“I feel like our offense, there’s always room for improvement in camp,” he said. “We have good days; we have bad days; we have OK days; we have great days, but I feel like there’s always room for improvement. We’re right where we need to be right now.”

Still, last year’s playoff loss to the Bills still burns. The Ravens had a shot, and it slipped. That memory is fueling the fire as they prepare to navigate one of the NFL’s most unforgiving divisions. With the Browns, Steelers, and Bengals reloading too, Baltimore knows nothing comes easy in the AFC North.

Still, the mission is clear. Jackson and the flock are grinding to clean up every miscue before kickoff. If they want to set the tone early, everything has to click from the jump.