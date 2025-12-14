Ravens Legend Goes Off on Locker Room to Defend John Harbaugh Amid Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story HC John Harbaugh defended by Ravens' legend.

Ed Reed visited the Ravens' practice session.

Injuries have affected the Ravens' defense.

With two consecutive losses, the Baltimore Ravens have lost a golden chance of reaching the top of the AFC North. Some fans even want the head coach, John Harbaugh, fired. But two-time Super Bowl winner and former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs believes the locker room needs to step up.

“We got a lot of school teachers out there. You going to get got sometimes, but repeatedly? By dudes on the other team, we didn’t have no scouting report on him. They want to blame Harbaugh. They want to blame Zachar Orr. They trying to make caviar out of meatloaf,” Suggs said on the December 5 episode of the Get Got podcast.

We saw that happen in the Week 13 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end Tanner Hudson has rarely gotten passes from quarterback Joe Burrow. In 11 games, he has only 13 receptions for 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But he hit the Ravens with a single-handed catch on the Bengals’ first drive after the half. The lead jumped to 12 points, increasing pressure.

Also, as Suggs correctly pointed out, John Harbaugh is on the hot seat for the mistakes. It proved true when Super Bowl winner Ed Reed visited them in practice. Some fans tried to paint his visit as the head coach’s inability to motivate his players. Reed himself came out and explained that he came to meet the players of his own accord, without any invitation.

The former linebacker knows how John Harbaugh operates, as he played under the head coach for a decade until 2018. But even he is worried about the team as the struggles continue.

Ravens’ legend names the first issue for John Harbaugh to tackle

This year, injuries have hit them hard. Even quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games after injuring his hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. But Suggs thinks that they need to work on their defense first.

“We’ve had bad seasons, but we didn’t have a bad defensive season,” Suggs added. “We’re not gonna let no team score 21, 24, 30 something points.”

That’s right. This year, the Ravens have allowed more points than they usually do. This has cost them games. Here’s the data from the last two seasons and 2025 until Week 14.

Season Points Per Game by Ravens Points Per Game Against Ravens 2023 28.4 16.5 2024 30.5 21.2 2025 (Until Week 14) 23.9 24.6

The difference is pretty clear. In five of seven losses, they have allowed the rivals to score more than 30 points. Four losses have come with a double-digit point difference. They lost by 34 points against the Houston Texans in Week 5. That is the real pain point.

The Ravens have six wins, while the Steelers sit atop the division with seven victories. If the locker room really wants to get ahead and stop calls against John Harbaugh, they need to win. There’s no other way around it.