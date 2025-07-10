Ravens News: GM Eric DeCosta’s $12M Controversial Move Seen as Backup if Lamar Jackson Misses 8 Weeks

It’s rare for a backup quarterback to dominate an offseason storyline. But in Baltimore, that’s exactly what happened. Amid a relatively quiet free agency, GM Eric DeCosta lit the fuse by dropping $12 million over two years, with $8 million guaranteed, on a player whose primary job is to stay ready, just in case Lamar Jackson can’t.

That player is Cooper Rush. And the signing instantly became the most polarizing move of the Ravens‘ offseason. Fans questioned the price tag. Analysts questioned the fit. But those in the building? They know how fragile a season can become when QB1 goes down, and how fast it all unravels.

“I think Sam, the most controversial deal the Ravens had this offseason was Cooper Rush, which is crazy,” said host Kevin Oestreicher on the July 9 episode of Locked On Ravens. “There was stuff being said about that Cooper Rush deal, too much money for a backup, this, that, and the other. And I’m just, God, it’s a backup quarterback.”

via Imago

The concern wasn’t just sticker shock. It was context. Baltimore’s had a front-row seat to what happens when Lamar Jackson misses time. They watched playoff hopes vanish in 2021 and 2022, both years ending in what-if scenarios the team still hasn’t forgotten. So, if he sat out for 8 weeks because of any injury, they don’t want to be at the low end.

“If Lamar is to miss eight weeks,” Oestreicher continued, “I’d rather have a good backup quarterback that can help you go five and three, six and two, as opposed to a not-good backup quarterback, you go one and seven, and Lamar comes back in December and (you’re) out of the hunt.”

That’s the entire case for Rush. He’s not spectacular, but he’s safe. In 2022, filling in for an injured Dak Prescott, he went 4–1, threw 5 TDs, 0 INTs, and kept Dallas in playoff position. The Ravens want that outcome if disaster strikes, not a collapse.

And that’s what makes this signing stand out. DeCosta avoided splashy deals elsewhere. But on QB2? He spent like it mattered. Because for this team, it does. If Lamar plays all 17, this is just expensive insurance. But if he doesn’t? Cooper Rush might be the only thing standing between Super Bowl dreams and another December heartbreak.

Lamar Jackson helps his teammate get an extension

There’s something different when Lamar Jackson is in the headlines. You feel it. You scroll past it. Then you circle back, because somehow, the conversation never gets old. His highlights break timelines. His stats break logic. And yet, the critics? Still chirping like nothing ever changed.

He threw for 4,172 yards, ran for 915 more, and finished top 3 in QBR in 2024. That’s an MVP year for most quarterbacks. For Lamar? It was somehow not enough. He dominated from the pocket, outside the pocket, above expectations, and still, the questions keep coming. Not from teammates. Not from coaches. From everywhere else.

And that’s why his tweet on July 7 landed like it did, “We all have something in the world in common. We all make mistakes and none of us are perfect.” Quiet and humble. But loud in the way only Lamar can be. Because right now, he’s not just throwing touchdowns, he’s handing out second chances.

via Imago

Start with Rashod Bateman, the 25-year-old wideout who once publicly blasted the Ravens’ front office. Many thought that was the end of that relationship. But Jackson? He didn’t just move on, he doubled down. Kept throwing his way. Trusted him when it mattered. And now Bateman is cashing in with a 3-year, $36.75 million extension, $20 million guaranteed, all the way through 2029.

Let’s be clear, this isn’t about numbers. Bateman put up a career-best 756 yards, 9 touchdowns, and averaged 16.8 yards per catch on just 45 receptions. He more than doubled his career TD total in one season. But what really changed? Lamar Jackson unlocked him.

On the July 4th episode of Locked On Ravens, salary cap expert Brian McFarland said it bluntly, “He just got Bateman a $37 million extension, basically. Let’s face it, they weren’t always on the same page, but last year they were, and we finally got to see what Bateman really had.”

A year ago, Bateman signed a modest 2-year, $12.87 million extension, a prove-it deal. Then Lamar made sure he proved it. This is what Jackson has done for years, lifted coordinators, tight ends, and offensive lines into paydays. Made offenses work with less. Made playoff runs look inevitable.

Now, he’s getting something back, loyalty. His receivers are starting to speak louder, stand taller, and protect his legacy. And that’s the part everyone keeps missing. Jackson isn’t just a highlight reel. He’s a culture. A quarterback who builds around trust, resilience, and grace, even when the noise gets loudest.