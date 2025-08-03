Ravens News: John Harbaugh Confirms Big Changes for Lamar Jackson’s Offense After Roster Cut

Two days ago, the tired “Lamar can’t throw” narrative finally started crumbling. John Harbaugh jumped on ESPN’s “This is Football” show on Wednesday to set the record straight about his quarterback’s arm talent. “He is a historically good passer,” Harbaugh declared, backing up his eighth-year signal-caller. His otherworldly running ability overshadowed Lamar Jackson‘s early struggles. Critics lazily labeled him a one-trick pony, ignoring his steady development in the pocket. Now he’s slinging passes across the field with elite precision, proving those doubters dead wrong. Sometimes, even elite quarterbacks need changes.

Baltimore’s championship window stays wide open as John Harbaugh builds the perfect supporting cast around Jackson. The Ravens continue fine-tuning their roster with strategic moves designed to maximize their quarterback’s explosive abilities. Recent training camp developments showcase the organization’s commitment to surrounding Jackson with reliable weapons and protection.

Andrew Vorhees has seized control of the left guard competition after recovering from last season’s devastating ankle injury. The third-year lineman lost his starting job in Week 3 when the injury struck, forcing him to watch Patrick Mekari fill his role for the remainder of the campaign. Mekari’s departure to Jacksonville during free agency reopened the door for Vorhees’s comeback story.

Giana Han broke the competition news Saturday via social media: “John Harbaugh said Andrew Vorhees is in the lead for starting left guard, but that Ben Cleveland has looked good the past few days,” she shared on her X handle. Harbaugh’s assessment reflects consistent performance throughout camp rather than dramatic late surges. The coach provided a detailed analysis of both competitors’ recent progress during his media session: “Andrew Vorhees is in the lead,” Harbaugh stated confidently.

“Something would have to change. I will say, with Ben, he’ll tell you, the first three or four days didn’t look too good. Then, the next three or four days looked really good — so good for Ben. Andrew has looked good all the way through, so he’s in the lead at this point.” The Ravens will be expecting this change to bring positive outcomes.

Cleveland’s rocky start nearly eliminated him from contention before his recent improvement streak. His inconsistency contrasts sharply with Vorhees’s steady reliability throughout every practice session. Harbaugh plans to finalize his decision after Thursday’s preseason opener against Indianapolis, giving both players their last opportunity to impress.

The Ravens also strengthened their backfield depth by signing veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson. The 30-year-old brings proven production after rushing for 143 yards on 32 carries across 14 Jacksonville games last season. His best campaign came in 2021 with Cleveland, producing 534 rushing yards and three touchdowns while filling various roles.

Johnson’s versatility provides insurance behind Derrick Henry while offering specialized packages that utilize his receiving skills. His veteran presence adds leadership to a running back room focused on complementing Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities. These calculated roster moves demonstrate Baltimore’s methodical approach to championship building rather than desperate last-minute adjustments.

John Harbaugh’s surprising roster move explanation

John Harbaugh faced a difficult decision on Saturday that changed his kicking competition completely. The Ravens coach waived undrafted kicker John Hoyland, leaving sixth-round rookie Tyler Loop as the only specialist remaining in camp. What started as a genuine head-to-head battle ended with Loop standing alone at the position, though his path to victory wasn’t exactly conventional.

Hoyland’s sudden departure caught everyone off guard, including the coaching staff, who had planned to evaluate both kickers throughout preseason games. The undrafted specialist had shown promise during early camp sessions before roster needs forced Baltimore’s hand. His release created immediate clarity about Loop’s status while raising questions about the team’s confidence level.

Harbaugh insisted that Hoyland’s waiver wasn’t performance-related but rather driven by roster construction needs at other positions. “It’s probably more about roster than anything else,” Harbaugh explained when pressed about the timing. The coach’s explanation revealed organizational priorities that extend beyond special teams evaluation.

The original plan called for extended competition between both kickers. “We definitely weren’t planning on making a move. We were planning on John being there at least for one game, maybe two games, maybe all the games, depending on how it went,” Harbaugh admitted. His candid assessment showed how quickly circumstances can change during camp roster management. Harbaugh acknowledged Loop’s draft status provided inherent advantages over undrafted competition.

“If you’re the drafted kicker, you certainly have the edge. We wanted to keep the pressure on both of them. But we just had roster moves right now, we just needed certain positions — at tight ends, receivers, running backs,” he explained about Baltimore’s difficult decisions.

Loop’s training camp statistics justify the organization’s faith in his abilities. He’s connected on 40 of 44 field goal attempts during practice sessions, demonstrating consistent accuracy under controlled conditions. His Saturday morning workout at M&T Bank Stadium continued that impressive streak.

“He’s kicking well enough to win the job,” Harbaugh said confidently. “He had another really good day this morning. They went over to the stadium, and he made them all, so that’s all good. But as we know, it’s going to be the games that are going to mean the most.” Loop’s unexpected path to the starting job reflects both his steady improvement and organizational roster priorities rather than dominant competition performance.