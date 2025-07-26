Ravens News: John Harbaugh Finally Ready to Replace Justin Tucker After Offense ‘Bailed Lamar Jackson’

The Flock is entering a new era, and it’s not just about Lamar. The Ravens released Justin Tucker on May 5 due to an active league investigation. Now, head coach John Harbaugh finds himself in unfamiliar territory, trying to replace the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Replacement? Two fresh faces—rookie Tyler Loop and undrafted Jon Hoyland, both hoping to secure what used to be the most secure job in The Bank.

Still, the battle is far from decided. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “Loop and Hoyland both had up-and-down moments in the spring, which makes this the most hotly contested position battle of Ravens training camp.” The Ravens rolled the dice on Loop during April’s draft, selecting him 186th overall out of Arizona. Known for his cannon of a leg, Loop drilled 6-of-9 kicks from 50+ yards in college, including a jaw-dropping 62-yarder last season. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein didn’t hold back in praise, calling Loop a “highly experienced kicker with NFL leg strength and consistency of ball flight.”

Meanwhile, Jon Hoyland isn’t exactly fading quietly into the shadows. The Wyoming alum finished his college career hitting 79.3% of his field goals (73-of-92), and was nearly automatic from inside 40, going 52-of-54. Though Loop might have the edge in raw power, Hensley still noted, “Hoyland can’t be discounted after a solid offseason.” But right now, the edge does belong to Loop—at least by the eye test.

In fact, Loop has been turning heads at Owings Mills, as Gianna Hahn of the Baltimore Banner reported, “Rookie kicker Tyler Loop kicked a 63-yard field goal that is just three yards shy of Justin Tucker’s NFL-leading 66-yard field goal. Of course, that wasn’t a real game. But Tyler Loop has kicked 10 across practice, made all of them, and he’s kicked two of the three days and hasn’t missed a single one. So, that’s a good start for the rookie kicker who’s battling Jon Hoyland for a spot.” Not bad at all for a kid who’s never kicked in an NFL game.

That said, the Ravens’ special teams weren’t the only unit making headlines. Lamar Jackson had a tough outing, though the offense around him stepped up. “He had a few underthrows, a few overthrows, but they really bailed him out as a likely, I guess, he’s a tight end, but receiving core made a few one-handed grabs. And then DeAndre Hopkins had a diving catch. He made a catch in traffic,” Hahn added.

All things considered, the offense backing up Lamar is a luxury Baltimore fans haven’t always had. Yes, Lamar can put the team on his back, but now he might not have to every single time. And that’s exactly what John Harbaugh wants—mental toughness across the roster. He’s building a squad ready for the war that is January football.

John Harbaugh is getting ready for a big season

To no one’s surprise, in Charm City, the Ravens came out swinging on day three of camp. Just six months after their 12–5 run ended in heartbreak, ‘The Flock’ didn’t waste time easing into anything. The defense took over reps like they had something to prove, and John Harbaugh wasn’t about to ease the pressure. Not this summer. Not after getting that close to a Super Bowl.

Because for Harbaugh, sharpening the team’s edge starts now—not in the preseason. “You want to get them tackling before the first preseason game—so why not start?” he said Thursday. That mindset was on full display as the Ravens battled through 102°F heat.

“That’s how you get in shape,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys trained in a great way today.” For a team that was a handful of plays away from the Super Bowl, coasting in July would be the simple route. But Harbaugh isn’t about shortcuts. He wants “pace, purpose, and physicality”—every rep, every day.

And it’s not just about working hard—it’s about proving who’s truly ready. “The blocks, the carries, the punching the ball out… it’ll all be more like real football,” Harbaugh said, revealing plans to “go live” with the rookies next week. This isn’t about putting on a show. This is about measuring who’s built for January.