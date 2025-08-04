Ravens News: Lamar Jackson Under Serious Threat From Veteran QB Amid Training Camp Struggles

“Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way. He can make every kind of throw any kind [of] way you want. He’s as good as any passer that there’s ever been—and I think now the numbers are proving that.” When John Harbaugh gushed about his QB on ESPN, it wasn’t just coach speak. Lamar Jackson’s 2024 season was a masterclass. 40+ TDs, single-digit interceptions, and a passer rating (119.6) that etched his name among the all-time greats. The tape shows it, and the stats scream it. This isn’t just a dual-threat QB – it’s a QB who’s rewritten the rules. But training camp doesn’t care about past glory.

Right now in Owings Mills, the usual rhythm of Jackson’s offense has hit some unexpected snags. Wayward throws, defensive backs jumping routes, and a quiet but growing buzz around another arm in the room. While Lamar Jackson’s status as Baltimore’s franchise QB remains unquestioned, an interesting subplot has developed during training camp. One that even the most optimistic Ravens staffers might not have predicted. Veteran backup Cooper Rush, brought in primarily as a seasoned insurance policy, has quietly strung together some of the most impressive practices of any Raven this summer.

“Another guy that has had some opportunities is Cooper Rush, obviously,” reported The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han from camp. “Your backup quarterback started out the season kind of rough, but he’s looked really good recently, and he threw yesterday what might have been the best ball of camp. It was a deep ball along the right sideline to Dayton Wade.”

During Saturday’s August 3 practice, the 31-year-old completed multiple deep throws with precision, including a 33-yard sideline strike to Dayton Wade and a 35-yard connection with rookie LaJohntay Wester. Later, in one-on-one drills, he placed two more perfect deep balls: one to Xavier Guillory behind coverage and another TD loft to Wester along the right boundary. What makes Rush’s performance noteworthy isn’t just the execution, it’s the consistency. Earlier in camp, he established himself as a reliable short-to-intermediate passer. Now, he’s expanding his range, showing the touch and timing required to push the ball downfield in Todd Monken’s offense.

This doesn’t threaten Jackson’s starting role, of course. The former MVP remains the undisputed centerpiece of Baltimore‘s Super Bowl aspirations. But Rush’s emergence does something equally valuable: it gives the Ravens legitimate confidence in their QB2 spot. On the other hand, Jackson’s camp performance has raised quite concerns, with uncharacteristic misfires and defensive backs feasting on late throws suddenly becoming a recurring theme.

Lamar Jackson’s uncharacteristic camp woes

For a QB who rewrote the record books last season, Lamar Jackson‘s recent training camp performances have been puzzlingly out of sync. The Ravens’ defense – a unit that knows Jackson’s tendencies better than anyone – has feasted on his uncharacteristic mistakes, with three interceptions highlighting a day where timing and ball placement deserted the usually precise MVP.

The most glaring miscue came when Jackson fired a wobbling pass five yards behind Rashod Bateman, allowing rookie Nate Wiggins an easy takeaway against double coverage. Former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander then punished Jackson twice more, reading his delayed releases perfectly to snag two sideline interceptions. One of which sent the defense into euphoric celebration as Alexander sprinted toward the facility in triumph.

While Baltimore’s ferocious defensive pressure (including multiple near-sacks) contributed to Jackson’s struggles, the concerns go deeper. His patented elusiveness still surfaced – he did scramble for an unofficial TD – but the passing flaws were undeniable: late throws on out-breaking routes, misplaced deep balls, and decisions that seemed just a half-beat behind.

Some misfires stemmed from coverage confusion, like the Bateman interception, where two defenders blanketed the route. Others, like Alexander’s jumping of a sideline throw, revealed rare lapses in Jackson’s typically impeccable field vision. These aren’t career-altering struggles; Jackson has earned enough goodwill to weather camp turbulence. But they do raise legitimate questions.

Is he still adjusting to new personnel after the offseason roster changes? Working through mechanical tweaks? Or simply facing the reality that Baltimore’s defense, armed with intimate knowledge of his game, might be his toughest annual opponent? The answers will define whether this remains a minor blip or becomes a trend to monitor as preseason games begin. For now, it’s simply a reminder that even MVPs must recalibrate. And that every throw in August carries meaning.