Ravens QB Wants New Coach Hiring as Lamar Jackson Gives Up on Old Habits

The Ravens looked set for another dominant season with Lamar Jackson hitting peak form early. QB coach Tee Martin watched Jackson’s August practices and knew they had something special brewing in Baltimore. “He was popping around,” Martin observed excitedly. “This is midseason Lamar.” That confidence felt justified as Jackson’s mobility and arm strength looked razor-sharp throughout camp. Baltimore’s offensive chemistry seemed perfect heading into preseason games. But now everything’s changed because another quarterback wants a new QB coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley dropped a telling Instagram story on Monday (September 1, 2025) that caught Ravens fans off guard. His simple question—“QB coaches out there?”—reveals frustration brewing beneath Baltimore’s seemingly stable quarterback room. Huntley’s grip on his Ravens spot has grown shakier throughout this preseason despite his familiarity with the system.

Prior to signing with the Ravens days before the start of the new season, he went 17-of-22 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the preseason with the Cleveland Browns before being released. Those numbers show competence but not excellence, especially for a backup fighting to stay relevant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass during second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens‘ quarterback room operates differently than most NFL teams because Jackson demands specialized attention. Tee Martin, Baltimore’s quarterback coach since 2023, focuses heavily on Jackson’s unique skill set and mobility patterns. Under Martin’s guidance, the Ravens went 13-4 in 2023 and 12-5 in 2024, both ending with first-round playoff exits. Those results suggest Martin’s doing fine with Jackson but maybe not providing enough support for backups.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson’s recent play under pressure actually supports Martin’s coaching effectiveness, even if it explains Huntley’s frustration. PFF grades Jackson at 81.3 under pressure this season, the highest in the NFL and better than his 2019 MVP year when he scored 72.5. Jackson’s big-time throw rate sits at 9.9% with a turnover-worthy rate of 2.2%, compared to 8.2% and 1.7% during his peak season. These numbers show Jackson’s making more explosive plays while slightly increasing risky decisions.

Martin’s attention naturally gravitates toward maximizing Jackson’s elite talents rather than developing backup quarterbacks. While Tyler “Snoop” Huntley searches for outside coaching help, Lamar Jackson transforms from within. The timing isn’t coincidental—when backup quarterbacks seek external guidance, franchise players must evolve their leadership approach.

AD

Lamar Jackson Gives Up Old Habits to Embrace a Vocal Leadership Style

Lamar Jackson ditched his quiet leadership approach after realizing silence wasn’t cutting it anymore. The Ravens quarterback spent years trying to lead by example, keeping his mouth shut while teammates made mistakes around him. His mother finally told him the truth he needed to hear about changing his approach. Jackson listened and decided to resurrect the fiery competitor from his youth football days.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Owings Mills, MD, USA Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Owings Mills Under Armour Performance Center MD USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMitchxStringerx 20250723_tcs_ax1_673

Jackson’s transformation started with honest conversations about his natural personality versus what the position demands. He admitted being naturally quiet but recognized that quarterback leadership requires vocal authority when things go wrong. “That’s when I was vocal,” Jackson explained about his youth football approach. “When things weren’t happening, I’d tell people get the [expletive] off the field.” he further added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His mother’s advice hit home because she remembered the competitor who wouldn’t tolerate lazy effort from teammates. Jackson decided to bring that energy back to Baltimore’s locker room and practice field. The new vocal Jackson doesn’t hesitate to call out players who aren’t matching his intensity levels. He’s established clear expectations about effort and execution that weren’t there before.

“Now I’m kinda doing the same, and my guys are looking at me like, ‘He’s talking to me a certain way. Like, no disrespect. We’re competitive out here. When I see you lacking that, get off the field and put somebody else in,’” Jackson continued. His teammates actually appreciate the direct feedback because it creates accountability throughout the roster. Lamar Jackson’s leadership evolution comes at the perfect time, following his best passing season with 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns. Baltimore needs this version of Jackson to finally break through in January and capture their elusive Super Bowl.