Ravens Report: John Harbaugh’s LB Sent Green Light Amid Anonymous Criticism

The NFL’s echo chamber is a funny beast. One minute, you’re a back-to-back First-Team All-Pro, the undisputed heartbeat of one of the league’s fiercest defenses. The next? An anonymous voice in the shadows mutters about you looking “a little sluggish.” For John Harbaugh‘s Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, that whisper arrived via ESPN’s recent top-10 ILB rankings, where he landed at a respectable – yet debate-sparking – #2 behind San Francisco’s Fred Warner.

The critique? Simple, cutting, and unsigned: “I think he needs to get in better shape. Looks a little sluggish at times.”

It’s the kind of off-season grenade that could derail a lesser competitor. But in Owings Mills? It landed like a deflected pass. Because the truth behind Smith’s 2024 season – a year where he still racked up 81 solo tackles (11th among LBs) and anchored a unit weathering significant storms – isn’t found in lazy conditioning takes.

The real “sluggish” culprit: Growing pains

It’s found in the film room, the weight room, and the relentless mentorship happening right under John Harbaugh’s watchful eye. As one AFC executive countered in that same ESPN piece, Smith is “the catalyst for their defense… a guy you have to account for in phases. When you factor all that plus the elite leadership he brings… he deserves to be up there.” The disconnect? Classic NFL. Surface stats versus soul. Dig deeper, and the narrative shifts. The sluggishness some saw? Ravens insiders like Bobby Baltimore point to a perfect storm.

First, the Trenton Simpson Factor. The 2023 third-round pick was thrust into the starting role next to Smith for the season’s first 13 games. While Simpson flashed the athleticism that made him a five-star recruit out of Mallard Creek High – finishing 2024 with 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 4 PDs – the learning curve was steep. Smith, the ultimate field general, often found himself compensating. “I think he was overcompensating through the first quarter of last year,” Baltimore noted. The seasoned pro covers more ground, carries the mental load.

via Imago

Second, the back-end breakdowns. Safety play, particularly early on, was inconsistent. “You had Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson making business decisions on the back end,” Bobby Baltimore continued, “leading to really all you know what breaking loose at times back there. And the underneath pass coverage was a problem for Roquan.” When the last line of defense falters, the linebackers get stretched thin. Smith wasn’t sluggish; he was often stranded. The Week 1 rematch against the Chiefs? A prime example broadcast to the entire league.

Here’s where John Harbaugh’s green light shines brightest. Instead of panicking or sidelining Simpson after his puzzling playoff benching (zero defensive snaps despite starting 13 regular season games), the Ravens organization – and crucially, Smith himself – doubled down on development. Simpson’s response?

A warrior’s resolve forged in humility. “I know that [benching] will be the greatest thing that ever happened in my career,” Simpson declared, “It definitely made me more alert to understand that this is a business, and you have to prove it every single day. I’ve learned so much from it.”

The dawg pound duo: Poised for Harbaugh payback

Simpson didn’t just hit the gym; he moved into Smith’s shadow. Smith flew back to Baltimore in March. Since then? Daily workouts. Film marathons. Four months of inseparable grind through OTAs and minicamp. Simpson calls Smith his “big brother.” “I’m trying to take all the knowledge I can that he’s given me,” he said. “Being around greatness creates greatness. So, I’m just trying to be around him as much as possible, working hard, and following his lead. I’m ready to go out there and lay it on the line for this team and for him.”

The transformation is tangible. Simpson added 5–7 pounds of muscle for tougher run fits. More crucially, the game has slowed down mentally. “Through this whole OTAs, I’m so much more alert, knowing what to expect,” he explained. “Last year, I felt like I was more processing the play. Now that I know the whole defense, I’m more processing what to expect from the offense.”

via Imago

New ILB coach Tyler Santucci has been key, teaching him to read, not just react. The result? Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr noticed immediately: “This is the most confident that I’ve seen Trenton… I hear him talking. The only way you can be confident in speaking is if you’re confident in knowing what you’re doing.”

Smith sees the evolution. He’s “very excited” for Simpson’s future, praising his “all the athletic ability in the world” and expressing “great faith that he’s going to be able to put it all together.” Their bond, meticulously built over shared sweat and film sessions, is now Baltimore’s defensive bedrock.

That anonymous criticism of Smith’s conditioning? It’s already been answered. Teammates and reporters alike noted Smith reported to OTAs looking noticeably sharper, leaner – the All-Pro physique Baltimore expects. Sarah Ellison observed, “I think Roquan has already heard it and we’ve already seen him report… and he already looks like he’s returned to the physical shape we’re used to seeing him in… Hopefully this motivates him… be like, ‘Oh, you thought I lost a step? Okay, let’s go.'”

The stage is set. With Simpson’s accelerated growth alleviating the need for Smith to overcompensate, and Smith himself fueled by the faintest whisper of doubt, the Ravens’ linebacker corps is re-energized and symbiotic. Simpson’s declaration rings with the weight of truth:

“This year is my year. I’m ready. I put my work in. I’m focused – no distractions, all ball.” For the anonymous critics? The tape this fall won’t show sluggishness. It’ll show a symphony of sideline-to-sideline violence, conducted by a motivated Roquan Smith, harmonized by a Trenton Simpson playing with newfound clarity and conviction. For John Harbaugh and Baltimore, the green light isn’t just on; it’s blinding.