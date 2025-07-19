Ravens Rookie Issues Open Challenge to Josh Allen Ahead of AFC Title Rematch

Josh Allen carved up Baltimore’s defense like it was a walkthrough. On their own turf, in the AFC Divisional round. The Ravens were a stop away from a trip to the AFC title game, and instead, they got a front-row seat to Allen’s heroics. That loss still lingers. But now? They’re running it back. And indeed, a rookie is really looking forward to it.

But this time, there’s a new name in town. A rookie with big goals, a bigger mouth, and one target circled in red: Josh Allen. He hasn’t been shy about it either. The rookie’s coming straight for the quarterback who ended Baltimore’s playoff run—and he wants everyone to know it.

27 points, three takeaways, and a brutal 27–25 loss. Two TDs for Josh Allen. Still hurts for Ravens fans. Well, Malaki Starks is here for a vendetta. And he has already sent a black hand to Josh Allen. “Somebody said who I want to pick off, I said Josh Allen. First game. So, it’s coming. I’m working on it.” Yes, this is a rookie issuing an open challenge to an MVP. Whether it does happen or not, the boy is confident.

Malaki Starks didn’t just land in Baltimore quietly; he came in with a mission. The Ravens grabbed the Georgia star with the 27th pick, and ever since, the hype has gotten very real. People are already tossing around ‘All-Rookie Team‘ projections like it’s a given.

And why wouldn’t they? Look at his 2024 stats for Georgia. He suited up for 14 games and stacked 77 tackles. Yes, 77. 52 solo, 25 assisted, with four tackles for loss, a pick, and three pass breakups. Yes, the stats are insane. But the accolades? Even better. Second-Team All-American and All-SEC.

Snatching Starks up wasn’t a depth thing. He will be pivotal, or if we may, a tone-setter. And the face-off against Josh Allen will tell us exactly where he stands. And after this open challenge? Yeah…he does have a lot to lose. Because Allen is coming off an MVP season. 3,731 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and just six picks. Yeah, good luck, kid. We’ll find out soon enough how this fares.

This rematch will be one for the ages

When the 2025 schedule dropped, one matchup jumped off the page: Ravens at Bills, Week 1. Despite outgaining Buffalo by 143 yards, the Ravens couldn’t finish drives when it mattered most. But this year? Things look different. And it’s not just because of Malaki Starks.

The Ravens spent the offseason reloading. They beefed up both lines, drafted impact rookies like Malaki Starks, and head into 2025 with one of the league’s best rushing attacks. And most importantly? It’s led by a fully healthy Lamar and an upgraded offensive line. And defensively? They’re bringing back nine starters from a unit that ranked top three in points allowed last year (18.1). So yeah, saying they have a chance this season would be an understatement.

More importantly, they’re pissed off. The loss hurt—but what stings more is how it happened. Baltimore looked like the most complete team in the AFC, and they let it slip away. Now? They’re locked in. The core is intact. They have a top-five offense, a top-five defense, and no excuses.

And for Josh Allen, this won’t be just another opener. He’s walking into a stadium full of guys who’ve had this rematch circled since January. Yeah, he’s going to take some big hits. You could tell already. And if Starks does pick him off? That would an iconic start to his NFL career.