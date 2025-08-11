Ravens Rumors: John Harbaugh to Give Up on Injured Isaiah Likely & Target $4M Weapon

If that wasn’t the case before, Isaiah Likely became the tight end for the Ravens last year. He was the guy who always seemed to come up big in the moment, whether it was snagging a clutch touchdown or hitting a celebration that had the whole stadium buzzing (that toe-tapper against the Bengals in Week 11? Instant classic). So when he got sidelined because of that foot injury? Ravens fans thought it would be the end of the world.

Well, not quite. As the camp rolled on, it became clear the Ravens aren’t exactly in panic mode. Indeed, another name has been steadily (and now loudly) grabbing attention, proving that Baltimore’s tight end room might be just fine and the highlight plays aren’t going anywhere. And the man who’s fully stepped into the spotlight? Charlie Kolar. And Baltimore reporter Giana Han gave us an insight directly from the training ground. “Charlie Kolar had a good day. He made a lot of catches with ones and twos, which is gonna be really important since Isaiah likely is currently out,” she said.

The Ravens’ practice notes backed that up, highlighting how Kolar stepped into Isaiah Likely’s No. 2 tight end role and snagged a tough, contested touchdown in red-zone drills during 11-on-11 work. And the training highlights it. You’ve probably seen the clip of Lamar Jackson finding Kolar for a big gain down the sideline.

Afterwards, Jackson praised Kolar’s progress, telling reporters he’s “looking a little like Mark and Isaiah,” a nod to how well the young tight end is channeling traits from the Ravens’ top two at the position.

From a practical standpoint, Kolar’s expanded run with the first and second units gives Baltimore a built-in, low-cost answer to absorb Likely’s early-down and red-zone workload. Yeah, he’s been easing the pressure to scour the market for outside help while Likely works his way back.

With Isaiah Likely headed for surgery, the Ravens are starting to see Charlie Kolar as more than just a backup plan. John Harbaugh all but said so, explaining, “We got a shot to get him back there right away… it’s not one of those major-type deals.” Translation: Likely is still in the picture, but the team knows every missed week chips away at his ability to make a real impact this season.

Kolar, with a cap hit around $4 million for 2025, gives the Ravens a ready-to-go, healthy option who’s already locked in and comfortable with the playbook. No need to hit pause and wait on Likely’s recovery. And god knows how long that would take.

Isaiah’s injury and the road back

Regardless of Kolar exploding onto the scene, Isaiah Likely’s injury has thrown a serious wrench into the Ravens’ offseason plans. After a strong 2024 season with 45 catches for 570 yards and five touchdowns, he was set to be an even bigger weapon in Baltimore’s offense this year. But during that routine practice in early August, he went down with a brutal lower-body injury that changed everything.

It’s an ACL, the reports have confirmed. It happened when he planted his foot awkwardly during a route, a classic scenario for ACL tears in route-running players.

via Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely 80 walks off the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241006137

Bouncing back from an ACL tear is always a challenge. Usually, it takes about 9 to 12 months before a player can get back on the field, depending on how well surgery and rehab go. That means Isaiah Likely is almost certainly out for the entire 2025 season, even if the surgery goes perfectly.

What made this injury hit so hard? Well, tight ends have become a huge part of the Ravens’ offense under coordinator Todd Monken. He’s been leaning on versatile TEs more and more to create mismatches, whether it’s throwing or running the ball, so losing Likely throws a serious wrench into those plans. And the man threw for over 4,200 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. It’s a big loss, indeed.

Things could’ve been very messy if it weren’t for Kolar stepping up. But stepping up in training and doing the same in a game are two different things. The next preseason games will be very insightful for John Harbaugh and the fans.