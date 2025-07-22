Ravens Rumors: John Harbaugh to Give Up on Odafe Oweh & Replace LB With $7M Star

Baltimore’s training camp is about to get interesting when Odafe Oweh walks through the Under Armour Performance Center doors. The pass rusher has contract money dancing in his head, but there’s a catch. Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh just threw him a curveball. The Ravens used eleven draft picks in April to upgrade their roster. But here’s the kicker.

They grabbed another pass rusher in Round 2. That move raises serious questions about Oweh’s future in Baltimore. Why draft his potential replacement when you already have him and Kyle Van Noy? The timing couldn’t be more awkward for Oweh’s contract situation. Now, NFL analysts have that opinion.

Monday brought some sobering reality for Odafe Oweh’s contract situation. The Flock Rundown analysts dropped news that could completely reshape his negotiations with Baltimore. The market just got significantly more expensive for pass rushers. “Another player who just signed a massive deal that directly affects Odafe Oweh is Chiefs’ George Karlaftis. He signed a four-year, $93 million extension with $62 million guaranteed,” the analysts revealed on the Flock Rundown podcast.

That Karlaftis deal sets a new benchmark that makes Oweh’s situation incredibly complicated. The Ravens suddenly have a massive financial decision staring them in the face. Oweh just delivered his best professional season with 10.0 sacks, finishing second on the team behind Kyle Van Noy’s 13.5. His performance tied him for 16th league-wide in sacks.

The timing couldn’t be more brutal for Baltimore’s front office. Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh used eleven draft picks in April, including a second-round pass rusher despite already having Oweh and Van Noy. That move sent a clear message about their confidence in paying Oweh market rate.

The analysts perfectly captured Baltimore’s dilemma when discussing Odafe Oweh’s contract expectations: “And Odafe Oweh is going to command a major contract. The Ravens have a lot of guys to pay. So the real question is, are they going to pay Odafe Oweh 20 plus million with other contracts on the line? I’m sure they’ll pick up his option first. That might be two years away. Lamar Jackson extension coming up, which I think should save some cap room, to be honest.” They definitely need to be spot on with their math.

Baltimore already picked up Oweh’s fifth-year option, putting him on the books for $13.25 million this season. That gives them one more year to figure out his long-term future. But the Karlaftis contract just raised the stakes dramatically. Oweh’s production speaks for itself. After logging 5.0 sacks in two of his first three seasons, he broke out with double-digit sacks last year. His 39 tackles, 10.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 17 games proved he belongs in elite company.

The Ravens face a brutal choice: pay Oweh $20-plus million annually or let him walk. With Lamar Jackson’s extension looming and other key players needing deals, John Harbaugh might have already identified Oweh’s replacement through the draft.

$7.5 million guaranteed: Mike Green joins Ravens after contract resolution

Mike Green won’t miss a single training camp practice after Baltimore locked him up with a four-year rookie contract worth $7.5 million guaranteed. The former Marshall star can finally focus on football instead of contract negotiations that dragged on for weeks. Baltimore snagged Green with the 59th overall pick, betting big on his explosive pass-rushing ability.

But getting him signed wasn’t automatic. Reports indicated Green and 29 other second-round picks were battling over guaranteed money in their standard four-year deals.

The contract landscape for second-rounders shifted dramatically this past spring. Houston broke new ground on May 8 by giving Jayden Higgins, the 34th overall pick, the first fully guaranteed contract ever for a second-round selection. Cleveland jumped on board the next day, offering Carson Schwesinger identical terms as the 33rd pick. These precedent-setting deals created a domino effect across the league. Second-round picks suddenly had leverage they’d never possessed before. The old system, where only first-rounders received guaranteed deals, was officially dead.

Ravens rookies reported for training camp this week, with veterans scheduled to arrive Tuesday. Green’s timing couldn’t be better. He can hit the field immediately alongside his new teammates without missing valuable practice time. Baltimore desperately needed more explosion at edge rusher, making Green a priority target.

The Ravens took a calculated risk on the draft’s most talented but questionable pass-rushing prospect. His 17 sacks established a new Sun Belt Conference record at Marshall, proving his ability to get after quarterbacks consistently. The Ravens also placed safety Ar’Darius Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list. Washington tore his Achilles in mid-May but should return sometime between November and December.

Green’s signing represents smart business for both sides, ensuring Baltimore’s newest pass rusher can contribute immediately to their championship aspirations.