Ravens Rumors: Kyle Van Noy’s Job in Danger After John Harbaugh’s $7.4M Decision

The Ravens are heading into 2025 with one of the nastiest, deepest defenses in the league. But all that depth? It comes at a cost. Especially when you’re a veteran trying to hold on to your spot. Baltimore just finalized a pivotal rookie deal that could quietly shift the linebacker rotation. And let’s just say…someone’s not safe.

Yes. John Harbaugh has got himself a shiny new toy, and a veteran might end up being the odd man out. It’s the classic NFL story: when a young guy shows flashes and the contract is team-friendly, even Super Bowl rings might not be enough to keep your spot. In a recent episode of The Flock Rundown, the host broke down Mike Green‘s rookie deal signing and what it might mean for Kyle Van Noy.

“Mike Green is probably going to eat into Kyle Van’s minutes a little bit. I see him being in a nice rotation early on but if he is performing, they’re going to get him out there more and more,” he said. And it makes sense. Kyle hasn’t been ‘underwhelming,’ by any means. But he might see his spot fade away as time passes.

Kyle Van Noy was a rock for Baltimore’s defense in 2024. 12.5 sacks in 16 games, fourth-most in the league, and he even snagged AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors back in September. But the man is 34 now. And with a rookie edge rusher breathing down his neck? He has a reason to worry.

Yeah, Van Noy’s football IQ is still off the charts; that’s never going to change. But let’s be honest, the coverage chops and sideline-to-sideline speed aren’t quite what they used to be. If Green shows even a hint of consistency, don’t be surprised if things start leaning his way. And with the Ravens’ front seven? These transitions don’t come with a press conference. One day you’re the guy, the next you’re bumped down the depth chart on some random Wednesday. That’s just how it goes in Baltimore.

The Ravens have arguably the top 5 offense and defense in the league. Their secondary? Miles better compared to last season. Zero room for excuses. So, if Green does impress? Making some tough choices won’t be too hard for Harbaugh. Ravens signed Green for the future. But by the looks of it? He isn’t too far from being their present either. Let’s take a deeper look at that four-year deal.

Mike Green is here for the long run

Yes. No holdout. Ravens have officially inked Mike Green to a four-year deal worth $7.4 million, with a $2.3 million signing bonus. And when the front office hands that out, they’re not thinking practice squad. They’re thinking playing time. It’s already feeling like Green’s presence is shaking up the snap count rotation.

You’re probably thinking, what’s the big deal? Every first-round rookie snatches up a four-year contract. Well, yes. But Green was a second-rounder, 59th overall pick. And it wasn’t the case that second-rounders got guaranteed contracts… until this offseason, when the Texans shook things up. On May 8, they handed Jayden Higgins (34th overall) the first fully guaranteed deal for a second-rounder in league history. Less than 24 hours later, the Browns jumped in too, giving Carson Schwesinger (33rd overall) the same treatment.

But Green? He deserves it. Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, Mike Green went off. He led the entire FBS in sacks (17.0), tackles for loss (22.5), sack yardage (144), and total tackles by a defensive lineman (84). And those 17 sacks? That’s a new Sun Belt Conference record. He was wrecking backfields like it was his day job. And now? It really is.

You can already see where this is headed. Green’s getting early reps, turning heads in meetings and walkthroughs, and with that rookie deal in place, the coaches are absolutely going to give him every chance to prove he belongs. If he shows up when it counts? It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t start cutting into Van Noy’s snap count.