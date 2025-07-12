Ravens Star Expresses Disappointment as Media Crossed a Line With ‘Not True’ Takes on Lamar Jackson

“I still don’t condone Lamar Jackson not being there with the Ravens,” ProFootballTalk analyst Chris Simms declared about the Ravens’ No. 8. Once again, Lamar Jackson found himself shrouded by criticism and controversy after skipping the team’s OTAs. While losing nearly $750,000 might seem like a massive blow, his absence didn’t stir much concern among fans or netizens.

He had also skipped these voluntary training sessions last year. Still, the quarterback’s gesture didn’t impress Simms. He criticised his leadership as he said, “I wish he was there right now. I don’t understand that as being the leader of the Ravens football team.” Well, his teammate got his back this time.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Kevin Clark, Marlon Humphrey explained that although other quarterbacks have also lost Super Bowls, the media consistently criticizes and discusses only a few. “Things really don’t bother me, but there are just so many things that just aren’t true about Lamar and just the takes of why this happened, why that happened, and it’s more so I’ve always felt that it’s not equal across the board. I know life isn’t fair, but there are 31 quarterbacks that lost. That did not mean winning the Super Bowl, but there’s only like one or two that kind of get blamed for XYZ,” Humphrey said. And he feels Jackson is always in the latter category.

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks during a news conference on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 78549630W KevinxRichardsonx krtphotoslive928792

The Ravens‘ QB is often criticized for his playing style and inability to soar past the playoffs. The 2x NFL MVP is yet to lead the Ravens to a championship title, even after six years with the team. Needless to say, that has always sparked debate among critics. In the end, Humphrey even expressed some skepticism about potentially joining the media after retirement. However, as a Ravens star, he isn’t hesitating to defend his teammates when needed.

Rashod Bateman also defended Jackson. Well, Jackson himself does the same. The star QB was quick to take a stand for his teammate Mark Andrews. The Ravens’ tight end was criticized heavily after the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson wasn’t going to let that continue. He took to social media and quickly wrote, “I’ve been seeing my guy getting talked about, and I really don’t like that, because he’s done so much for us.” While Lamar Jackson takes a firm stand for his teammates, he also has a unique approach when it comes to himself.

How does Lamar Jackson handle all the criticism?

Balancing a highly competitive game with off-field life, especially amid constant criticism from the media and sometimes even former players, can be exhausting. At times, this pressure breaks players down. It’s no surprise that some choose to take social media breaks before big games. So, instead of dwelling on losses, he draws strength from milestones, like reaching the AFC Championship in 2023 after years.

“I mean, I’m motivating myself because I know what I want to do at the end of the day. Those guys have their time. I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say because at the end of the day, I just came off a season-ending injury the year before and we made it all the way to the AFC [Championship Game] in a new system,” he said.

Injuries have been a big issue in Jackson’s career. After losing to the Bills 17-3 in the divisional round in 2021, he has struggled with his injuries, which have stopped him from playoffs for two more years. His 3-5 record in the playoffs is problematic and the cause behind the constant criticism. There also hasn’t been much support from the Ravens to elevate their offense, which could help their quarterback.

He might have missed the OTAs last season, too. However, he never gave his critics a chance to drag that one issue. He threw for 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and had four interceptions in the 2024 season. People deemed his performance MVP-worthy! And he will likely replicate the same success this season. Now, focusing on the present, the question is whether he can break the playoff curse.

Rather than obsess over the playoff loss, Jackson chooses to learn from his mistakes and move forward. Heading into the 2025 season, he has the same motivation, especially about teaming up with veteran star DeAndre Hopkins. Though the criticism might not cease, Jackson will need that same drive this year, as his chance to finally silence the doubters feels more real than ever.