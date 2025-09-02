Ravens Star Uses Harsh Words Against Adam Schefter & NFL Media After Lamar Jackson Injury Saga

Lamar Jackson’s foot became the talk of the league before he even limped off the practice field. One awkward step, a quick trip to the trainers, and suddenly the airwaves were filled with speculation. Adam Schefter went on ESPN questioning if the Ravens were downplaying it. Headlines framed it as a scarier situation than Baltimore was letting on. Never mind that X-rays were clean. Never mind that Harbaugh called it precautionary. The media frenzy had already taken off.

Then Kyle Van Noy entered the discussion on the September 1 episode of The KVN Show. And he didn’t hold back. “Everybody that overhyped Lamar Jackson’s foot injury, they got their clicks. They got their clout. And then Lamar put this little laughing face just to be like, ‘You guys are tripping.’ And you guys are tripping, you know, but we’re glad his prayers were answered.” That’s not subtle shade, that’s a direct shot at Schefter and everyone who piled on. A veteran with two Super Bowls on his resume doesn’t waste words. He cut right to the truth. This was manufactured drama.

Here’s where the media spin met hard reality. Lamar isn’t limping into 2025. He’s coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons in NFL history. Try 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions. Add 915 rushing yards and 4 more scores on the ground. He became the first quarterback ever to eclipse 4,000 passing and 900 rushing in a single season.

He led the league in passer rating at 119.6 and even won the PFWA MVP. And if not for Josh Allen edging him in AP MVP voting by four ballots, we’d be talking about Lamar as a three-time winner right now. Does that sound like a guy derailed by a scarier foot injury? Nah!

Think about it. Lamar Jackson has missed time before. The ankle in 2021 derailed a playoff push. The knee in 2022 cost him December football. So when a reporter suggests Baltimore is hiding something, fans listen. But this time was different. This wasn’t about structural damage or long-term durability. It was a cleat to the foot, an inconvenient bruise. And yet the coverage ballooned like it was deja vu all over again.

Van Noy’s response matters because it came from inside the locker room. This wasn’t a coach managing optics. This was a teammate calling BS on the hype cycle. It was refreshing to hear someone acknowledge what everyone scrolling through Twitter could see, the story didn’t match the reality. One laughing emoji from Lamar proved it. Van Noy just put a voice to the frustration.

Kyle Van Noy gives a heartwarming update to fans

Late August gave Baltimore a jolt. Lamar Jackson limped out of practice, and in that instant, you could feel the oxygen leave the building. The franchise quarterback who’s carried the Ravens through MVP seasons, who makes this team matter every Sunday, suddenly looked vulnerable. That’s how it works with Lamar. Every tweak feels like the sky is falling. But here’s the truth. It wasn’t.

A few days later, Jackson was back. Helmet strapped, energy buzzing, moving like nothing happened. And if you need the inside word? Kyle Van Noy put it on record, “He’s going to be all right for the first game. I promise you, he’s going to be good. I’m excited to see him out with the Buffalo Bills.” Even John Harbaugh admitted his “prayers were answered” watching No. 8 bounce back.

The 2025 version of Lamar isn’t just the MVP. He’s the voice Baltimore never knew it needed. And he’s not just checking teammates. Coaches feel it, too. If Lamar sees something wrong, he calls it out, right there, right then. No whispers. No wait-until-film-room corrections. Baltimore has never heard him like this before, and the response is deafening. Linderbaum admitted, “We go as he goes.” Rashod Bateman nodded the same way, “He’s more vocal than he ever has been.”

And if his voice echoes in January the way his legs and arm already do, this might finally be the year Lamar Jackson rewrites his story.