Ravens Star Regrets Helping Out $100M Rich Teammate After John Harbaugh’s Record-Setting Decision

When the Ravens shared a photo of rookie Malaki Starks practicing before signing his deal, Marlon Humphrey couldn’t resist a playful jab. “Contract wasn’t signed but still practicing,” he wrote back on May 30, 2025, on his X handle. At first glance, it looked like a throwaway line, but the four-time Pro Bowler was being his usual witty self. But in hindsight, that remark feels like the perfect setup for what unfolded days later. And, now that one of his teammates astonishingly joined the NFL’s $100M club, Humphrey found himself on the other side of the joke.

Well, as news broke that Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton landed a four-year, $100.4 million deal with $82 million guaranteed. Ravens CB Humphrey could not hold back from taking a jibe at his lucrative deal. Immediately, he took to Instagram with a self-deprecating laugh. “Joke’s on me ’cause I gave this dude a discount on my condo,” he posted, hinting at how quickly fortunes can flip inside a locker room. Although the irony was too good to ignore, Humphrey’s lighthearted generosity became the punchline to Hamilton’s historic payday. It wasn’t bitterness—it was classic Marlon, blending humor with reality, while giving fans a glimpse of the locker-room dynamics that headlines often miss.

Yet, it was really a playful moment, sure—but it also underscored just how far Hamilton has come. And that naturally leads to the big question: what made Ravens commit that much money to a 24-year-old safety?

Actually, Hamilton’s massive extension didn’t come out of thin air. Drafted 14th overall in 2022, he has blossomed into one of the league’s most versatile defenders. In three seasons, he has piled up 250 tackles, 7 sacks, 5 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and even a defensive touchdown. By the way, Hamilton’s versatility is what sets him apart: he’s lined up at free safety, slot corner, linebacker, and even near the line of scrimmage.

Clearly, his two straight Pro Bowl nods, First-Team All-Pro honor in 2023, and Second-Team All-Pro award in 2024, backed up his recent deal. Even Pro Football Focus consistently graded him among the top safeties, praising his ability to impact every level of the field. After all, few safeties in today’s NFL can blitz the QB, drop deep in coverage, and tackle in the box with equal effectiveness.

And once you look at those numbers, the next step feels obvious: this wasn’t just about a player getting paid. It was about a franchise making a statement. Anyway, that’s where John Harbaugh enters the picture. Because while Hamilton’s performance justified the contract, it took Harbaugh’s conviction—and the front office’s boldness—to make it happen.

John Harbaugh’s record-setting decision

HC Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta didn’t wait for Hamilton’s rookie deal to expire. Instead, they struck early, locking him down as the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The $82 million guaranteed shattered the previous record for the position and reset the market moving forward. With this latest deal, Hamilton has now become one of the highest-paid safeties in the league.

“All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of Athletes First, includes $82 million guaranteed, which surpasses the previous record of $45M for a Safety,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed on X.

After signing the hefty deal, even Hamilton could not hide his feelings. “It’s crazy. It’s a dream come true,” he said. In reality, Harbaugh’s decision echoes the Ravens’ long-standing philosophy: keep cornerstone players in-house, avoid contract distractions, and give defensive leaders the stability to grow.

Additionally, Harbaugh himself confirmed the return of Lamar Jackson in Wednesday’s practice and added that an X-ray revealed no damage. “He’s going to be good. And, it was a big relief. ‘Prayers do get answered.’ I was praying,” after the negative results of X-rays on Jackson’s foot, HC said.

Clearly, this extension feels like one of those answered prayers—at least for Baltimore’s future. In the end, John Harbaugh’s record-setting decision wasn’t just about money. Probably, it was about identity. The Ravens locked up a star, reset the safety market, and gave Kyle Hamilton the keys to the defense. And for Humphrey? Well, he’ll keep dishing out jokes, even if this time, the punchline was a $100M reminder that favors in the NFL don’t always balance out.