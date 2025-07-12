Ravens Star Reveals Derrick Henry’s Grueling Alabama Routine That Left Teammates ‘Gassed’

When it comes to freak athletes in the NFL, there’s fast… and then there’s Derrick Henry. Towering at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 252 pounds, the Ravens’ latest backfield beast isn’t just strong—he’s a straight-up nightmare for defenders. Even at 31, an age when most running backs slow down, Henry’s still torching defenses with breakaway runs and brute force. And while his stiff-arm is already the stuff of legend, it’s what goes on behind the scenes that truly sets him apart.

Turns out, the secret to his dominance isn’t just raw talent—it’s the grueling work he puts in. His diet is clean, his focus is locked, and his workouts? Next-level brutal. Clips of Henry pulling chains, sprinting hills, and lifting like a bodybuilder often go viral. But according to one Ravens teammate, that routine started way before his NFL days.

Former Alabama teammate and current Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey recently opened up about Henry’s practice days in Tuscaloosa. “Derek was definitely, he’s not the biggest. He’s not one of those guys that I would say are a little weird, but his game is definitely crazy,” Humphrey said on NFL on ESPN. “I mean, I remember, I mean, I was very happy for the D line. I had a bad moment in the linebackers that I did not have to tackle Derek too much in practice because Reuben [Foster] just used to just take things personal…”

Additionally, Humphrey recalled how the defensive guys didn’t take it easy when the offense clicked, and Henry thrived in that fire. “And it was just y’all, not it. So, Derek, it used to be some good battles. Luckily, I was mainly watching. A couple of times I had to tackle Derek, no fun… he’s one of the guys I’m closest with on the team at Bama, and kind of now on the Ravens. So, Derek, the biggest thing I remember about Derek is working out after practice…”

Even after team drills, Henry wasn’t done. As Humphrey shared, “I’m not sure, but he was, he was always doing, picking up some iron after every practice… And that was a hard workout to get through. I can’t remember what we did, but we were all gassed after it.”

More recently, the Bank got to witness that same intensity. A video shared by the Ravens showed Henry sprinting hills with resistance bands, hammering cone drills, and dragging weights like it was nothing. Not only that back in 2015, but he also even pushed a Ford F-150 and flipped monster tires like pancakes. Baltimore Flock, you’ve got a workhorse on your hands.

Derrick Henry brings more than just power to the Purple Wall

For a team chasing that elusive Super Bowl, the Ravens didn’t just extend Derrick Henry because he still puts up monster numbers—they did it because of everything else he brings. Last season alone, he nearly hit 2,000 rushing yards, averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per carry, and punched in 16 touchdowns. Oh, and let’s not forget—he led the league in rushing grade and forced missed tackles. Classic King Henry stuff.

But even more impressive? He’s still acting like he’s fighting for a roster spot. As assistant head coach Willie Taggart shared, “He comes in, and every play, Derrick wants to know what he did well and what he didn’t do well. He wants to know right then and there.” That hunger? You don’t coach that. It’s built in.

Naturally, that mindset doesn’t stay confined to film sessions. It’s contagious. From the running back room to the full locker room, Henry’s energy drives the tone. That’s why Baltimore gave him a two-year, $30 million extension—with $25 million guaranteed—without hesitation.

Besides, no one in Charm City sees Henry as a retirement-tour type of signing. He’s here to lead, not coast. The man reportedly shows up to lift weights on just 30 minutes of sleep. That’s not symbolism—that’s a message, loud and clear.

And now, that work ethic is the Ravens’ foundation. As the Flock eyes redemption, Henry’s grind might just be the edge that gets them there.