Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum Breaks Silence on Contract Extension Amid $70M News

For the Baltimore Ravens, one of their biggest 2022 draft night wins is already secured, but the other is heading toward a crucial financial crossroads. Kyle Hamilton’s story has moved fast. His fifth-year option came easy, a four-year, $100.4 million deal that shook the safety market. But now, the question is, will the Ravens extend Tyler Linderbaum?

On December 17, Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer shed light on X, posting, “Asked about a potential contract extension, Tyler Linderbaum said he would let his agent handle that business.”

Then Shaffer added more context, saying, “Mark Andrews and Travis Jones both got new deals in recent weeks before hitting free agency next spring.”

Linderbaum is already a two-time Pro Bowler. That alone carries weight in this league. Still, he might not be done. As of now, he sits with the fifth-best offensive grade among full-time starting centers, per PFF. That is elite, especially at a position built on consistency.

However, the money part is tricky. Back in April, the Ravens passed on his fifth-year option. Not because of doubt, but because of math. That option would have slammed Baltimore with a $23.4 million cap hit in 2026. At the time, Eric DeCosta made the stance clear.

He said, “It is our intention for [Linderbaum] to remain a Baltimore Raven long-term.”

Still, there is another side. You cannot pay everyone. Across the league, deals are climbing. Just look at Philly. Eagles center Cam Jurgens landed a four-year, $68 million contract. That is $17 million per year with $23 million guaranteed. Can the Ravens match that after paying others and with more free agents coming? That is the real debate.

Still, the expectation around Charm City is that Linderbaum will get the big extension.

Tyler Linderbaum might get a $70 million extension

Spotrac recently outlined what a Tyler Linderbaum extension could look like. Right now, his rookie deal runs out after this season and pays him about $3.3 million per year. That number is about to change fast. Spotrac projects a four-year deal worth roughly $69.7 million. For Raven Nation, that feels like the natural next step, especially for a core piece holding it down in the trenches at M&T Bank Stadium.

Then again, context matters. Because of the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, picking up Linderbaum’s fifth-year option would have been costly. More importantly, that figure would have blown past Creed Humphrey’s annual pay by over $5 million.

So, here is where it gets interesting. Humphrey currently sits as the highest-paid center in football. Logic says Linderbaum slots just under that mark when his time comes. Still, the Ravens already showed their hand. If the fifth-year option felt too steep, using the franchise tag seems even less likely.

However, there is leverage on the other side. If the Ravens cannot close this, Linderbaum will not be short on calls. He is a two-time Pro Bowler with prime years ahead. Teams across the league would line up quickly. Then there’s the wildcard factor to consider. What if he hits free agency and lets teams bid? A market tug-of-war could change everything. Suddenly, that $70 million talk feels very real.