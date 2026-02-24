Ravens Receive Worrying Tyler Linderbaum Update as GM Eric DeCosta Hits Wall in Negotiations, Per Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens want Tyler Linderbaum but cap space can be the issue

League insiders are hinting at stalled negotiations due to one reason

It could turn into one of the offseason's most painful goodbyes

If the Baltimore Ravens really want to keep center Tyler Linderbaum, they may need to show it with a serious offer. Right now, most projections suggest the 25-year-old is in line for a big payday. But even though the center market is rising, it doesn’t sound like negotiations between Linderbaum and the Ravens are moving smoothly.

“Ian Rapoport on the Ravens negotiations with pending free agent Tyler Linderbaum: ‘They have tried to negotiate with him.’ According to STONE’s X post, ‘His agent is very difficult to negotiate with. Neil Cornrich is the agent, and his method is basically not responding’ 👀”

That update doesn’t exactly scream progress. Linderbaum just wrapped up his four-year rookie deal, which was worth $13.23 million and ran through 2025. The Ravens also declined his fifth-year option for 2026, which would have cost $23.4 million.

This decision had nothing to do with his play. Instead, it had everything to do with his salary. At $23.4 million, he would have been well above market value for a center. Daniel Popper of The Athletic also projected that Linderbaum will sign a four-year, $71 million contract. That would put him just $1 million below Kansas City Chiefs standout Creed Humphrey. Meanwhile, reporter Kristopher Knox predicts an even bigger deal: four years, $73 million.

“Linderbaum may not be worth $23 million-plus, but he stands a good chance of surpassing Humphrey’s contract. The Ravens have some ‘underlying medical concerns’ with Linderbaum, according to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. However, he has started 66 of a possible 68 games over the past four years and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three.”

The real question is whether Baltimore is willing to pay. If not, Jason La Canfora mentioned Connor McGovern as a potential replacement. Signing him would potentially save around $10 million per year and give the Ravens more flexibility in free agency or the draft.

As the NFL Scouting Combine approaches next week, the Ravens could get more clarity on the situation soon, whether they decide to improve their offer or simply move on.

Tyler Linderbaum may have a new home if GM Eric DeCosta can’t close

Offensive line help is in high demand around the league. If the Ravens aren’t willing to meet Tyler Linderbaum’s price, another team likely will.

General manager Eric DeCosta recently spoke on The Inner Circle Podcast with Aaron Donald, Zach Klein, and Todd France and made it clear the team isn’t giving up.

“We’ve got some work to do on Tyler Linderbaum’s contract,” DeCosta said. “We strongly hope to have him back. He’s a great player for us and a great leader.”

However, as per Jeff Zrebiec, senior staff writer for The Athletic-Baltimore,’ there is no progress.’

“I’m not hearing that there’s been any progress made,”Jeff Zrebiec said on the Ravens Collective.” I’m not hearing that any deals are even legitimately close. I am hearing all these teams that want to sign him and are willing to write him pretty close to a blank check to get him.”

Linderbaum has said he “absolutely” wants to stay in Baltimore. The interest is there on both sides. The hard part is the money. If the two sides can’t agree before March 11, he’ll hit free agency.

From there, it gets expensive fast. Offensive line help is scarce across the league, and elite centers don’t hit the market often. If Baltimore won’t go to the top of the scale, someone else absolutely will. For instance, John Harbaugh of the New York Giants has seen Linderbaum develop into one of the best at his position and would love to add that kind of toughness to his roster.

However, the problem for New York is cap space. According to Spotrac, the Giants have only about $7.7 million to spend, which is nowhere near what Linderbaum is looking for.

Baltimore is not in a position to spend as much as it wants, either. Team owner Steve Bisciotti has already indicated that he wants to rework Lamar Jackson’s contract to create cap space. Other teams may be in better positions, but the Ravens can still find common ground to retain an important part of the line. Otherwise, things could quickly become unpleasant.