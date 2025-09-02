Ravens’ Teammate Says Mark Andrews Hell Bent on Revenge vs Josh Allen After Big Blunder in Divisional Round

The Ravens vs. Bills game in Week 1 carries extra weight this season. It marks the debut of rookie kicker Tyler Loop, and it could also be the final season for Ravens star Mark Andrews. Yet, the energy hasn’t dipped on either side. If anything, it’s stronger for the veteran. He comes in with a chip on his shoulder. Neither the fans nor the player has forgotten his blunder from last season, and carrying that weight, he’s heading into the matchup against Josh Allen’s side with more drive and determination than ever.

Ronnie Stanley knows this better than anyone. Andrews is back to redeem himself, and the offensive lineman called him a “true warrior.” “Yeah. I mean, you know, definitely that was the last place, we played last season, and to be able to start off the season like that. It’s definitely has been talked about, and we’re very excited for that opportunity,” Stanley recalled the game. Andrews wasn’t happy with the mistake from last season.

After dropping a game-tying two-point conversion in the last postseason loss to the Bills, Andrews is set to face the same opponents again. And this time, he will be looking to avoid those mistakes. With under two minutes to play, Lamar Jackson hit a wide-open Andrews at the goal line for a potential game-tying two-point conversion. But the ball slipped through his hands, “It’s going to be a great storyline. I’m excited for that matchup,” he said in July. His chance comes this year as he focuses on being the best he can be. But it wasn’t easy for the player after the loss.

Last season, Andrews racked up 11 touchdowns. But his overall production was 673 yards on 55 catches across 17 games. This was well below his Pro Bowl standards. He averaged just 39.6 yards per game and which is his lowest since his rookie campaign. Trade rumors swirled around the player this offseason. However, the chatter died after the end of the 2024 season. This is the final year of his contract. But for now, he insists he’s locked in on the present and to help Baltimore compete for a championship.

“For me, it’s not looking too far ahead. It’s living in the moment. I’m thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization and compete for this city. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me,” Andrews said. While the Bills handed a tough defeat to the player and the Ravens, there was also one bright aspect of the game.

Bills Mafia helped Mark Andrews’ initiative

The Bills Mafia brilliantly turned the heartbreak into a heartwarming gesture after Andrews’ costly playoff drop. After the AFC divisional-round loss, Bills fans launched a GoFundMe campaign. And this gesture was to support Breakthrough TD1, a juvenile diabetes research and advocacy organization. This is close to Andrews’ heart, too. The fundraiser had exceeded $77,000, far surpassing its original $5,000 goal.

The charity holds deep meaning for Andrews, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child. He has long been involved with Breakthrough TD1, formerly known as JDRF, and has served as a youth ambassador for the organization. The outpouring of support from Buffalo fans reflects both a tradition of turning painful football moments into charitable causes and a recognition of Andrews’ off-field commitment to making a difference.

Josh Allen also praised the Bills Mafia for the gesture, saying it reflected the compassion and spirit of Western New York. Allen called the support from Buffalo’s fans “second to none” and described being part of the community as “a spectacular place to be,” highlighting how the organization and its supporters continue to stand out beyond the field. And, this season, both Allen and Andrews will be back in action, with one looking to redeem his glory while the other looks to continue the winning streak.