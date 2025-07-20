Ravens Rumors: John Harbaugh to Give Up on Mark Andrews & Sign $4M Star as Replacement

When you think of unforgettable Ravens moments, one game stands out! Remember that wild comeback against the Colts in 2021? Down 19 in the fourth, Lamar Jackson flipped the switch, and who kept showing up when it mattered most? Mark Andrews. Clutch grabs, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and pure toe-drag magic. Time and again, from the fans to the analysts, Andrews has never really gotten that spotlight. And yet, despite moments like that, Andrews has never really gotten the superstar treatment. And now, it might be getting worse for him…

Overshadowed by flashier tight ends and even teammates, he’s been the engine that kept everything working quietly in the background. And now? We might be seeing the last of him. At the same time? A $4 million star may be quietly rising to take his place.

In a recent episode of The Flock Rundown, the host dropped a harsh reality of Mark Andrews’ future at the Ravens. “This is probably Mark Andrews’ last year in a Ravens uniform. It’s too early to tell, but I think we’re not likely to pay Andrews next year,” he said.

And honestly? Yeah, it’s time. He has been one of the best TEs in the league (even if most didn’t recognize him as one). The guy is turning 31 in 2026. Also, he’s likely looking at a $12–14 million per year deal in free agency. That is the lower end of the range for top-tier tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. It’s a hefty price tag for a team that’s already staring down $140 million in projected cap hits for 2025, with big money tied up in Lamar, Ronnie Stanley, and others.

Andrews hauled in 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, not too shabby, especially in the zed zone. So to say, his numbers no longer reflect the dominance of his prime. And at this age? The numbers have nowhere to go but down. There’s more to it, too. Andrews missed three games last season with a high ankle sprain. His first real injury setback was in Baltimore. The front office worries that this might just be the beginning.

In his absence, the Ravens gave more snaps to Isaiah Likely, who looked more than capable in an expanded role. And if the Ravens do move on from him, Isaiah would be the primary reason.

Andrews out, Likely in: The TE transition begins

Yes, Andrews might be ahead of Isaiah in the depth chart. But that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that the Ravens are already preparing Likely to take that TE1 throne. The host echoed that reality. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Isaiah Likely, by the end of the year, plays a little more. I’m hoping he gets extended soon. I think we’re gonna pay Isaiah and not pay Andrews,” he said.

This makes one thing clear: Isaiah Likely is being groomed to take over. In 2024, he put up 54 catches for 677 yards and 5 touchdowns. Solid numbers, especially considering he started the year as TE2 and had to earn targets in a crowded offense. He also stayed on the field all season, which only highlights the contrast with Andrews, who’s now had his first real injury setback.

And from a salary cap perspective, Likely is a bargain. He’s locked into a rookie deal worth around $3.5 million per year. Less than a third of what Andrews could demand on the open market. That extra cap space? It gives the Ravens room to patch up the O-line, add depth on defense, maybe even chase a veteran wideout. John Harbaugh’s always been about getting the most out of every dollar, and Likely gives you just that.

It’ll be interesting to see how this season pans out. And even if Likely doesn’t impress? Parting ways with Mark Andrews means that they could lock up Likely on a team-friendly extension and still have room to go big-game hunting for a legit WR1 in free agency. With Lamar locked in and the O-line trending up, that kind of flexibility could finally give him the weapons he deserves.