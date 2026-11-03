Ravens Rush to Make Urgent Signing After Entire QB Room Forced Out With Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers know better than most NFL teams how quickly a quarterback injury crisis can derail a season. During the 2022 NFC Championship Game, injuries forced them into an extraordinary situation after Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson both went down. Now, the Baltimore Ravens are facing a similar quarterback predicament.

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With injuries leaving their entire QB room unavailable, the franchise has been forced to move quickly and pursue an emergency signing. Though Joe Fagnano is expected to have a chance to play, the Ravens signed Kedon Slovis to bolster depth.

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“A new QB in Baltimore: The Ravens are signing Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. The options for Thursday night against Jacksonville now include Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed, and Slovis, who played in two games last season with Arizona,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

This sudden roster addition comes amid a severe injury crisis in Baltimore’s quarterback room.

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During their Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury requiring surgery. Meanwhile, stepping in for Jackson, Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley was quickly forced out of the game in the second quarter after suffering a suspected case of turf toe as well.

On top of that, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that Huntley will not be able to play on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he could be sidelined for multiple weeks. That left the Ravens QB room with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who went from the emergency No. 3 quarterback to the last man standing on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. So, while Jackson and Huntley are sidelined, Fagnano remains available as a potential starter despite his ankle injury.

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During the game, Fagnano was battered by the Bills’ defense, taking a low hit from defensive lineman Ed Oliver that injured his right foot and ankle. Shortly after, Minter also addressed Fagnano’s injuries in a post-game press conference.

“To Joe’s credit, he’s kind of fighting through a couple things he’s dealing with. But expect him to have a chance to play on Thursday,” Minter said.

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Facing a short turnaround before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens brought in the 25-year-old Kedon Slovis to establish immediate depth.

However, Joe Fagnano will possibly be the projected starter if his ankle holds up, making Slovis a critical backup plan, or potential spot-starter, with only a couple of days to learn the offense. However, there’s more reason behind signing the 25-year-old.

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Baltimore targeted Kedon Slovis largely due to built-in familiarity. Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals last season when Slovis was on the roster. Furthermore, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert coached Slovis during his standout freshman years at USC (2019-2021).

But Slovis isn’t the only signing the Ravens made recently. Along with the 25-year-old, Baltimore re-signed Austin Reed to their practice squad on Monday.

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As a result, Fagnano, Reed, and Slovis currently represent the entire quarterback depth chart for the Baltimore Ravens heading into the Week 9 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a 4-4 record.