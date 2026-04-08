Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: Olaivavega Ioane Comes Off the Board First as Baltimore Continues to Add to Their Offense

The 2026 NFL Draft is now basically two weeks away now, and as we count down the days, we at EssentiallySports continue to pump out one 7-round mock draft every single day until we cover all 32 NFL teams.

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We’ve already covered everyone with picks in the top-13, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, so today it’s time to focus on the Baltimore Ravens, who own the No. 14 pick in the first round.

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Round 1, Pick 14: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@OlaivavegaIoane

Olaivavega Ioane is the top offensive lineman in this draft. He doesn’t play tackle, so he won’t go as high as Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano, but I believe he’s the most can’t-miss offensive lineman in this draft class.

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Luckily for Baltimore, since he plays guard, he’s probably going to be on the board when the Ravens pick at No. 14, and I think they should absolutely snag him. Not only will he help protect Lamar Jackson, but he can be the leading force in their run game for the next decade.

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Round 2, Pick 45: WR Germie Bernard

Over the last two seasons, Germie Bernard has caught 114 passes for 1,554 yards and nine touchdowns at Alabama. He’s capable of playing in the slot and out wide, but he’s also a really good blocker at the receiver position.

Balitmore has a massive need at receiver. Zay Flowers is great, but they really need to find a consistent second option, and in round two, there should still be plenty on the board. In this mock, Bernard was the best one left, but guys like Ted Hurst and Chris Bell would be very intriguing options if they’re available.

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Round 3, Pick 80: DT Domonique Orange

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Iowa at Iowa State Sep 6, 2025 Ames, Iowa, USA Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange 95 reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Ames Jack Trice Stadium Iowa USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xReesexStricklandx 20250906_jcd_ax4_0063

It’s hard to play four years on the defensive line and record just one career sacks, but Domonique Orange did just that. But he’s not known as a pass rusher, he’s much more of a run defender. He’s only 6-foot-2, but he’s 322 pounds and can swallow up gaps in the run game.

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Baltimore could use some help rushing the passer, but they also need run defenders. This year’s defensive tackle class isn’t very deep, so finding a really good run defender in round three would be huge for Baltimore.

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Round 4, Pick 115: TE Eli Raridon

At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Eli Raridon ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump. We watched Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers put up some godly numbers at the combine, but Raridon’s performance in Indianapolis was very good. He proved he can be a really solid pass catcher, but he’s a much better blocker than many tight ends in this class.

With Mark Andrews aging, and Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leaving, the Ravens desperately need tight end help. I was tempted to take Sadiq in round one, but after I passed on him, I decided to come back and get one in round four. I think Raridon could fit into Baltimore’s offense very well.

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Round 5, Pick 154: C Matt Gulbin

Imago October 04, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles 2 readies to take a snap from his center Matt Gulbin 51in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 38-27.Attendance: 86496.407th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_803 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

With Tyler Linderbaum leaving, the Ravens also really need help at center. I went through the first four rounds without taking one, but I couldn’t go any further, so I selected Matt Gulbin with the first of Baltimore’s four fifth round picks.

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Gulbin is coming off an exceptional senior season where he surrendered just five pressures all year while earning an 81.9 run blocking grade. Centers aren’t valued nearly as high as guards or tackles, so there tend to be a few good ones that slip through the cracks every year, and Gulbin could be this year’s sleeper at center.

Round 5, Pick 162: OG Beau Stephens

The Ravens have already addressed their big needs at guard and center, but you can never have too many offensive linemen, and Beau Stephens was too good to pass up on at pick 162. The former Iowa guard earned a 92.5 pass blocking grade last season after surrendering a total of four pressures and zero sacks. On top of that, he earned an 87.5 run blocking grade.

Stephens can do it all and could end up being a starter some day. But for now, he gives the Ravens some depth on their offensive line if one if their starting guards goes down with an injury.

Round 5, Pick 173: WR Josh Cameron

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Baylor wide receiver JOSH CAMERON 34 during the first half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_080 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

As someone who covered Baylor football at the start of last season, I really like Josh Cameron. He’s a really fluid runner, but he’s also incredibly big at 6-foot-1 1/2, 221 pounds. He’s physical at the catch point, which helped him score 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons, but he doesn’t have a great release package and fails to create a lot of space. Still, if he can get coached up on his route running, he could be a really good receiver one day.

As I mentioned earlier, the Ravens need help at receiver. They have Zay Flowers, and now Ted Hurst, but adding someone like Cameron who can come in and make some plays down the field and in the red zone would add another dimension to this offense.

Round 5, Pick 174: DT Nick Barrett

Nick Barrett is another defensive tackle who isn’t much of a pass rusher, but can really do some damage in the run game. He’s 6-foot-3, 312 pounds and has near 34-inch arms. He’s not the quickest or fastest guy in the world, but he can eat blocks and swallow up holes in the run game. Barrett would be a great backup for Orange.

Round 6, Pick 211: CB Domani Jackson

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore 3 carries the ball as Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson 1 attempts to tackle during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_068 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Domani Jackson never quite lived up to the hype at Alabama. He was a five-star coming out of high school, but hasn’t played a whole lot of football (1,o00 coverage snaps in four years) and gave up over 800 yards and four touchdowns in his career. He did have a very strong junior campaign, allowing a 51.1 percent completion rate with two picks and five pass breakups, but he followed it up with an underwhelming senior season.

It feels like there’s still a lot to extract from Jackson. He has 4.4-speed and has shown flashes at times. I would love to see him end up in a good situation with a team that can coach him up and give him a second chance, like Baltimore.

Round 7, Pick 250: TE Josh Cuevas

In his final season at Alabama, Josh Cuevas had a pretty strong season, catching 37 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns. He also tested pretty well at the combine, running a 4.64-second 40 with a 34-inch vertical. At this point in the draft, you’re not going to find many starters, but Cuevas can be a quality depth piece like Charlie Kolar was for them last year.

Round 7, Pick 253: DE Mikail Kamara

In 2024, Mikail Kamara looked like a superstar. He racked up 68 pressures and 10 sacks in his first season with Indiana and was one of the leaders of their defense, which helped the Sooners make it to the College Football Playoff in year one under Curt Cignetti. However, in his final year, Kamara could only manage two sacks despite playing in every game. There’s obviously some talent there, but there are certainly some questions about why he regressed so much in 2025. In the seventh round, though, I’d take the gamble.