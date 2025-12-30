Shannon Sharpe Urges Ravens to Bench Lamar Jackson for Tyler Huntley Because of This Major Reason

Essentials Inside The Story Shannon Sharpe didn’t mince words during a heated Nightcap exchange.

Tyler Huntley’s Green Bay performance added fuel to an unexpected discussion.

Lamar Jackson’s health looms large as Baltimore nears a defining game.

The debate might seem outrageous at first glance. Bench the former MVP? Start the backup? In Baltimore, survival often leads to some tough conversations. With the season hanging by a thread and health dictating every move, a bold idea has shifted from being unthinkable to necessary. One voice didn’t hold back in expressing it, and it sparked a fire.

That voice belonged to Shannon Sharpe. On the Nightcap show, Sharpe stunned Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson by simply declaring, “I’m starting Huntley.” The reaction was instant disbelief. Ochocinco laughed it off. “Man, please. You tripping,” he said. But Sharpe stood his ground. His argument wasn’t about who’s more talented; it was about the reality of the situation.

Sharpe’s reasoning focused on health and performance. Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked like his usual self since coming back from injury. First, it was the hamstring, and now it’s the back. Sharpe asked the key question: “Has he looked like Lamar Jackson since he’s gotten back?” Even Ochocinco eventually conceded the point. Jackson is playing hurt. And hurt changes everything.

The timing matters. The Baltimore Ravens kept their season alive by beating the Green Bay Packers without Jackson. Tyler Huntley stepped in and delivered. He had 107 yards and 1 touchdown. The Ravens are 2-0 with him starting. No turnovers. The offense looked freer. More decisive.

Then there’s the upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh. On the road. Tough and physical. Sharpe questioned whether Jackson, not at full strength, could avoid hits the way Huntley has. That’s the “major reason” behind the shift. Availability and protection matter. Huntley can move and escape pressure, while Jackson is currently limited.

The numbers support the shift. Baltimore leaned hard on Derrick Henry against Green Bay. It worked. Over 200 rushing yards. Four touchdowns. Sharpe’s point was simple – don’t change the formula.

“You understood how you won,” he said. “So take the same formula.”

Jackson’s status remains uncertain. Mike Florio reported it’s “a shade under 50/50” for him to play, per NBC. That uncertainty is the risk.

While Lamar Jackson’s status dominates headlines, Derrick Henry reshapes Baltimore’s AFC North path at Lambeau

The AFC North race certainly didn’t go down without a fight. On a chilly Saturday night in Green Bay, the Baltimore Ravens took charge with a mix of strength, strategy, and one incredible runner.

Baltimore dominated the Green Bay Packers with a score of 41-24, keeping their division dreams alive and putting a hold on the Pittsburgh Steelers from sealing the AFC North title. A loss for the Ravens would have handed the crown to Pittsburgh, but instead, the opportunity remained.

The night belonged to Derrick Henry. After being underused a week earlier, Henry carried Baltimore on his back. He rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, the most ever by a visiting player at Lambeau Field. It was his seventh career 200-yard game, moving him past Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

“It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore found the end zone on their first five drives. Henry was a force, racking up three touchdowns before halftime, helping the Ravens to a 27–14 lead. Green Bay made a brief comeback in the third quarter, narrowing the score to 27-24. But the Ravens quickly responded; a long run by Henry set up a touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley, and from there, they never looked back.

Both teams were without their starting quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson sat out due to a back injury, while Jordan Love was in concussion protocol. Huntley and Malik Willis played well, but the key difference was clear: Baltimore outgained Green Bay on the ground, 307-79.

The loss hurt Green Bay, but didn’t end its season. The Packers had already clinched a playoff spot. Still, coach Matt LaFleur called the night “humbling.”

For Pittsburgh, the path is straightforward. If they beat Cleveland, the division title is theirs. If they lose, everything will come down to Week 18 against Baltimore.

As for the Ravens, the message was crystal clear: feed Henry, control the game, and keep their playoff hopes alive.